Who is affected by stress and how does it work?

For those who have renovated their homes with the super bonus (110%, 90%, 70%) and want to sell the property, a tax of 26% applies. Generalization fromRevenue Agency It implements the tightening wanted by Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti. The new tax applies only to second homes, which increase in value as they are renovated, thus generating capital gains when sold. Homes sold within 10 years of completion of works are included in the squeeze Energy efficiency. In fact, the tax was already effective as of last January 1, but the application instructions for the new capital gains system introduced by the latter were missing. Budget law For the year 2024.

