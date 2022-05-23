Who can get it and how

TheHow is the €200 bonus paid?

Some categories of workers will receive the bonus automatically, others will have to request it from INPS or the body responsible for the payment.

I remember it was a file One time measurementtherefore 200 euros It will only be paid once and not on a monthly or yearly basis.

Specifically, 200 euros will be credited to the account at Fully automatic method In the July to:

Workers employees straight in Salary ;

straight in ; to me retired In the Salary slip ;

In the ; for those who see basic income On the Card ;

On the ; to me unemployedIn the’Check.

In particular, for Tourism, leisure and sports professionalsSince the work refers to a specific period of time, 200 euros will be automatic only if the workers have them Receiving the compensation expected by the Covid credits.

everyone Other CategoriesInstead, they will have to send a file Request to the issuer. This also applies to those with coordinated and ongoing cooperative relationships (co.co.co.) and entertainment workers registered with the Entertainment Workers Pension Fund, who in 2021 paid at least 50 daily contributions.

even from It works intermittently He will have to apply to INPS, but he must have Service for at least 50 days.