Who can do it and how to watch it

Pre-compiled model 730 2022: Who can do it and how to view it

The date on which it will be possible to access the pre-filled form 730 2022 has been extended from April 30 to May 23, and the announcement can be downloaded directly from the Revenue Agency website. Let’s see who can send it and when it will be implemented.

As a result of amending the Sostegni ter decree, the From April 30 to May 23 From the date on which it will be possible to consult, amend and refer to the Revenue Agency in 730 pre-filled forms 2022.

Let’s see in the next article how to do this and what files Authorized topics To use the aforementioned advertisement.

Precompiled Form 730: Who can do it

The 730 pre-filled forms 2022 These may be sent to the Revenue Agency by those who, in tax year 2021, have imposed one or more of the following Income types:

retirement income,

Fixed-term employment income, if the employment relationship lasted at least from April to July 2022, if the 730 was filed through a tax withholding agent (employer),

Labor income, if the return is provided by sufficient employees, if the fixed-term employment relationship lasts at least from June to July 2022;

permanent work income (including Italians working abroad, when income is determined on the basis of traditional annual salaries);

Income from unemployment, mobility and layoffs in Naspi, dis-coll;

Income earned as school workers is unstable, with a fixed-term employment contract, if the contract starts from September of the year 2021 until June 2022;

income of cooperative members;

priests’ wages;

salaries of constitutional judges, parliamentarians and other persons holding public office;

remuneration for the independent collective activity of employees of the National Health Service;

Income from self-employment at times.

They can also submit a pre-filled Form 730 heirs Who filed the tax return on behalf of deceased relatives and agricultural producers are exempt from filing 770 Irap and VAT returns.

Pre-compiled model 730: instructions and where to find it

Taxpayers can refer to a pre-filled Form 730 online by accessingReserved area for revenue agency website and authentication via SPID, CIE or CNS.

Within the Service, it is possible to view, amend and/or complete your acknowledgment before it is sent to the Agency. Once sent, the advertisement It remains viewable and downloadable within their approved area.

Remember, the 730 2022 should be it Broadcasting by September 30th.