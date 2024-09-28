Who attacked Fury? Marina With her back against the wall, Ida decides to lie

Fashion news every Tuesday at 5pm

Un Posto al Sole returns to television tonight, Friday 27 September, as always at 8.50pm on Rai 3. The series continues with developments not to be missed, so now let’s see together a taste of the new episode and all the official previews.

Big Brother, Report Cards: Jessica in Legoland (5), Enzo Paolo Cor di Pana (10); Brooke, what a nuisance (7), Signorini “What can I tell you to do” (4,5)

Un Posto al Sole, tonight’s previews

The investigators want to see clearly and so they question Marina again, who realizes that her situation could get worse. Each suspect has good reason – in fact more than one reason – to hate Roberto Ferri. Eda, on the other hand, seems to be using this to her advantage. In fact, Kovalenko lied about the events of that night. Manuela will find the courage to tell Nico the details of her misadventure with Costabile while Nunzio and Silvia will meet to talk about the renovation of Il Vulcano and Rossella will feel the difficulty.