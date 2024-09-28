Sunday, September 29, 2024
Search
Entertainment

Who attacked Fury? Marina With her back against the wall, Ida decides to lie

By: Lorelei Reese

Date:

Un Posto al Sole returns to television tonight, Friday 27 September, as always at 8.50pm on Rai 3. The series continues with developments not to be missed, so now let’s see together a taste of the new episode and all the official previews.

Big Brother, Report Cards: Jessica in Legoland (5), Enzo Paolo Cor di Pana (10); Brooke, what a nuisance (7), Signorini “What can I tell you to do” (4,5)

Un Posto al Sole, tonight’s previews

The investigators want to see clearly and so they question Marina again, who realizes that her situation could get worse. Each suspect has good reason – in fact more than one reason – to hate Roberto Ferri. Eda, on the other hand, seems to be using this to her advantage. In fact, Kovalenko lied about the events of that night. Manuela will find the courage to tell Nico the details of her misadventure with Costabile while Nunzio and Silvia will meet to talk about the renovation of Il Vulcano and Rossella will feel the difficulty.

See also  Ivana Marazova: Throwing darts at Luca Unestini?

© All rights reserved

Previous article
Casa Solievo gastroenterologist Rosella Copesino at the Boston Endo Science Summit
Next article
Demonstration in Milan, minute’s silence for Nasrallah – last hour

Popular

More like this

US, Kamala Harris vs. Donald Trump Head-to-head in Michigan and Wisconsin – Poll

Noah French Noah French -
With less than 40 days to go before the...

Who is pretending to be the minister?

Karen Hines Karen Hines -
September 28, 2024 | 10.21 pm Reading: 2 minutes ...

“Dancing with the Stars”, the surprise debut of Selvagia Lucarelli and Anna Lou: What happened

Lorelei Reese Lorelei Reese -
September 28, 2024 | 10.29 pm Reading: 1 minute “You risk...

Astonished scientists: “It is 140 the size of the Milky Way” | Porphyrion tremors: the smallest and most powerful black hole in our universe...

Karen Hines Karen Hines -
A new, frighteningly large and powerful black hole has...

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

Latest News

US, Kamala Harris vs. Donald Trump Head-to-head in Michigan and Wisconsin – Poll

Top News 0
With less than 40 days to go before the...

Who is pretending to be the minister?

Economy 0
September 28, 2024 | 10.21 pm Reading: 2 minutes ...

“Dancing with the Stars”, the surprise debut of Selvagia Lucarelli and Anna Lou: What happened

Entertainment 0
September 28, 2024 | 10.29 pm Reading: 1 minute “You risk...

Popular News

US, Kamala Harris vs. Donald Trump Head-to-head in Michigan and Wisconsin – Poll

Top News 0
With less than 40 days to go before the...

Who is pretending to be the minister?

Economy 0
September 28, 2024 | 10.21 pm Reading: 2 minutes ...

“Dancing with the Stars”, the surprise debut of Selvagia Lucarelli and Anna Lou: What happened

Entertainment 0
September 28, 2024 | 10.29 pm Reading: 1 minute “You risk...

Popular News

© News Net Nebraska