Who are the Parthenon Marbles, Greece, Britain?

The Parthenon Marbles, an archaeological treasure inherited by Britain since the days of the British Empire and claimed by Greece, can be resumed.SoAthens Road.

Hypothesis a is about to come true “lend” long-term. In short, in essence, one return Disguised, even if Lawsuits Between Greece and the UK it will not be officially closed immediately.

possible understanding

Written by the English newspaper today The Daily Telegraph who appeals progress Indeed it has been repeatedly circulated in the media. Or reckless that he will be a step away from it possible understanding between the The British Museum to London – who carries Possession of the Parthenon Marbles – and the Authority Hellenism. An agreement unable to settle the dispute definitively, but still represents a solubility gesture. The point is, the demands of Greece for the restoration of the Parthenon Marbles in Athens never stopped and they don’t stop now. So the agreement in sight would be a The critical first step.

According to the The Daily Telegraphme Negotiation I’m in one advanced stage and the head of the museum, George OsbornePreviously minister And the Advisor affiliate Chess boards in the Conservative government David Cameronindicates inclusion lend affiliate marble under a broader agreement tocultural exchanges” Brother Great Britain And the Greece. “Talks are ongoing and will continue into the new yearJust started, limited to repeating the spokes The British Museum. restore court shuffle stay in Moment Excludedaccording to official statements by Londonon a base directione Come governments and ad hoc legislation passed by Parliament.

The Parthenon, a dispute over ownership

Athens calls instead as a file trulyFor more than a century, the flood Property On the Parthenon Marbles, a priceless treasure consists of a long frieze 75 metres (The frieze was separated from the rest of the structure). the The British Museum It also preserves one of the famous caryatids removed from a smaller temple adjacent to the Acropolis in Athens. over there Greece He claims that all these archaeological treasures found in England are in fact the result of “LootingMade during the time of Ottoman Turkish domination.

For their part, however, i British They insist they have taken over Frieze of the Parthenon and some caryatids affiliateAcropolis Thank you “for a legal purchaseThis is the fact that in 1802 Lord Elgin – a Scottish aristocrat, patron and diplomat in the service of the empire – bought the frieze separated from the temple and then sold it to The British Museum to London Where still. In short, from a historical-legal point of view, the situation still seems unlocked. But from a political point of view, both London and Athens are ready to come to an agreement on this ancient issue.