White area from Monday, Lazio, Lombardy, Piedmont, Emilia, Buglia and Trento. Stop the curfew order, but the mask is on

A peninsula is finally in practice Bianca. The Italians will be awake from Monday, June 14th. This is because the other 6 regions are officially entering the lowest risk range, according to the order of Minister Roberto Speranza, which is expected today. Lazio, Lombardy, Piedmont, Emilia-Romagna, Buglia and the Autonomous Region of Trento bid farewell Curfew From May 31 the band – and Lucoria, Veneto, Umbria and Abruzzo – will be in white from June 7 – Sardinia, Friuli, Venezia, Giulia and Molise.

Lacio White area from June 14 with Baclia, Lombardy, Emilia Romagna and Piedmont. What changes

In other words, Monday is a fundamental step for a country restart, as for the first time since the introduction of the color system, most of the Italian regions will be in the lowest risk range. However, for this to actually happen, Hope’s order – which will have to wait – is a routine assessment of the weekly monitoring data by the Health Ministry’s control room that will take place today. In any case, there should be surprises. In fact, data from the focus areas confirm the trend that started two weeks ago. Yes, entry into the white zone is obtained by registering less than 50 new cases per 100 thousand people for 21 consecutive days, and based on the latest data available (which will be updated today) there does not seem to be much doubt: 23 new cases per lakh residents in Lazio this week, Lombardi 22, Piedmont recorded 25, Emilia-Romagna 23, Trento 26 provinces and Buglia 23 cases.





White Zone Lombardy, Lazio, Emilia, Piedmont, Buglia and Trento from Monday. What changes here

Absolutely positive numbers have been confirmed by Kimbe’s independent observation. In fact, the Foundation, in its weekly report, testifies to a further reduction in the number of cases diagnosed in the last 7 days (-31.8%) and deaths (-34.9%), but thanks to the elderly and the weakened, further dismissal of hospitals. Occupancy of govt beds across the country now stands at 8% in the medical area and intensive care.

Despite these numbers, to have confidence with the three-week mechanism that allows you to enter the White Zone, they will have to wait another week in the provinces of Yellow Tuscany, March, Campania, Basilicata, Calabria, Sicily and Bolzano. However, even for them, the countdown is running fast, and surprisingly, they will be empty from June 21st. In doing so, the Valle de Asta will only be in the yellow zone and will instead have to wait until June 28 to become vacant, thus dropping the latest restrictions.

Rules

In fact, in the white area, many of the anti-infective measures introduced in recent months are no longer valid, even though basic rules such as spacing and masking are still in place. First, there is no need to respect the curfew order. The hourly travel limit will no longer exist. The same goes for barriers to traveling to the home of friends and relatives. In addition, private parties are allowed in the White Area, wedding receptions (recognized throughout Italy from June 15), spas and indoor shelves will be reopened and all discussed numerical restrictions on outdoor restaurants will be removed (inside 6 will only be available until June 21 if two families are seated in the same family) .