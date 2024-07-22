While Yildiz was in Jesolo Giuntoli aimed to get another Turkish from 2005

the Juventus He would have set his sights on it. Berkay Yilmaz The follower Fribourga young footballer showing off his European Under-19 ChampionshipJuventus would be willing to make a move for the Turk, even if the German club appear to be focusing heavily on a full-back in the future. Berkay Yilmaz is a very interesting prospect. A Turk born in 2005, he is just like the Juventus player. a starHe is a left-back who can also play as a left-footed winger in midfield and his contract with Freiburg expires in June 2025. Last season he made 13 appearances for the German second team. 3. La Liga (Germany’s third division), scored a goal and provided 5 assists. Tomorrow he plays for Turkey U19 against Denmark In a decisive match to qualify for the semi-finals, where his path could cross Italy The reigning champion of Corradi.