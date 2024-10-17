Thursday, October 17, 2024
Where to watch it on TV, what time and when to turn it on

By: Mirabelle Hunt

Date:

After winning his first match against Medvedevdistributed in two rapid groups, Jannik Sinner prepares for the second match of the Six Kings Slam tournament. He will be there in the semi-finals of the exhibition tournament in Riyadh Novak DjokovicWhich will start the action directly from the penultimate verb. The two then return to face each other less than a week after the Masters 1000 final in Shanghai, which the South Tyrol player won.