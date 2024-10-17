Where to watch it on TV, what time and when to turn it on

After winning his first match against Medvedev distributed in two rapid groups, Jannik Sinner prepares for the second match of the Six Kings Slam tournament . He will be there in the semi-finals of the exhibition tournament in Riyadh Novak Djokovic Which will start the action directly from the penultimate verb. The two then return to face each other less than a week after the Masters 1000 final in Shanghai, which the South Tyrol player won.

Sinner-Djokovic when the match is played

The match between Sinner and Djokovic, valid for the semi-finals of the Six Kings Slam, will take place on Thursday 17 October starting at 6.30pm.

Sinner Djokovic, and a precedent

With the success he achieved in the Masters 1000 final in Shanghai, Sinner equalized the score with Djokovic, 4-4. The fact that stands out most is the history of the last five meetings between the two, which saw the Serbian prevail only in the final round of the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin, while Sinner, before the victory in China, was the victor of the round. Robin to the finals, in the Davis Cup and in the Australian Open.

Sinner Djokovic, where he can be seen on TV

The match between Sinner and Djokovic in Riyadh will be broadcast on Sky, with Sky Sport Tennis and Sky Sport Uno as the reference channels for the event and also via Supertennis and DAZN. The Italian match will also be available via live broadcast on NOW, an application intended for users who subscribe to the services and can be downloaded via the Apple and Android stores.

Six Kings of Peace, first prize

To participate in the tournament, each player will be guaranteed an amount of approximately $1.5 million (about 1.36 million euros). The winner’s prize is worth $6 million, just under 5.5 million euros, nearly double the $3.6 million collected by the US Open champion.

Six Slam Kings, Second Semi-Final

The other scheduled semi-final will see Alcaraz challenge Nadal: he too, like Djokovic, goes straight into the final.