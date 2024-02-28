Where to watch it on TV, live broadcasts and official lineups

Milan – It's time to recover Inter H Atalanta who face each other in a match valid for the 21st League. The challenge was initially postponed for participation Super Cup The Nerazzurri, who later returned as winners From the Arabian Peninsula With success in the final match against Naples. For Inzaghi, there is a chance to further secure the top spot, which with a win would take him to +12 in the standings Juventus. Instead the goddess haunts a place Champions And dreams of a coup at home in San Siro, after the draw last weekend in the same Milan stadium against the Rossoneri. Pegs, Victory means transcendence Bologna In fourth place for Gasperini. A busy calendar for both teams who will soon be called upon to take to the field Europe against Atletico (Return of the round of 16 Champions) H Sporting Lisbon (Going from the round of 16 European League). Inzaghi You will have to give up Calhanoğlu, Acırbey H Swelling. Ballot attack between Arnautovic H Sanchez side by side Lautaro. Gasperini Evaluation of conditions Kolasinac Deceive Ketelaere and Koopmeiners Ready to support to cheat

inter atalanta, The match is valid for replay on Day 21 of the tournament and is scheduled for 8.45pm at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan and will be visible live via the live stream on Dazn. Alternatively, it will be possible to follow the textual history of the challenge directly on our website

The official formation of Inter Atalanta

Inter (3-5-2): Sumer; Bavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Aslani, Mkhitaryan, Demarco; Arnautović, Lautaro. everyone. Inzaghi

Atlanta (3-4-2-1): Carnecici. Scalvini, Djemseti, Kolasinac; Hateboer, Pasalic, Ederson, Zappacosta; Miranchuk, Copminers; De ketilleri. everyone. Gasperini.

to rule: Columbus Cuomo Helpers: Le Cicero-Zingarelli The fourth man: Pareto He was: By Paolo Avar:Marini

