Where to see the top flight abroad, all channels in more than 200 countries

After a summer of successes for Italian sport, first with winning the European Football Championships for the national team, and then with an unprecedented medal table at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Serie A TIM begins with an unprecedented position, clarity and attention that a global audience deserves.

For this reason, Infront, which holds exclusive rights to Seria A TIM for foreign countries (except USA, Middle East and North Africa), has worked with great commitment from the mission in April to today, thanks to an international sales team headquartered in Switzerland, Italy, France, UK and Singapore.

Serie A TIM will actually be distributed in About 200 countries in the world through 52 announcers Multi-channel that will make it accessible Over 1 billion viewers Ultimate Italian League.

Where do you see Serie A abroad, in the words of de Servo

Our main goal – I have announced Amikam Kranz, Vice President of Sales and Media Operations at Infront – To be able to achieve as complete a coverage as possible for foreign countries with three-year agreements, which guarantee the continuity of foreign spectators and citizens residing abroad.

“The partnership with Infront, which has lasted for many years, has also proven to be a winning opportunity on this occasion. Commented onCEO of Lega Serie A Luigi De Siervo – Over the next three years, the TIM First Division League will be broadcast in nearly 200 countries by 52 different broadcasters, demonstrating the love and interest that the tournament arouses in football fans from around the world and the international growth of the Serie A league brand.

“We are confident that with the many innovations we have introduced (upgrading of TV production production, transmission of 12 signals in 1080p and UHD from fiber optic stadiums, creation of a Lega Serie A production center in Lissoni, central VAR, virtualization of advertising spaces for each of the matches Personality and centrality, a new tactical camera in the midfield, 3D reconstruction of all matches, a real-time virtual coach and an advanced tracking and data system available for teams) and with the initiatives that we will develop in the future, we will be able to offer an increasingly exciting offer to all Serie A fans “.

Here are the channels where you can follow Serie A from more than 200 countries around the world. added to this CBS Sports for the United States h Youtube For the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the two big markets not covered by Infront.

Europe

Adjarasport Georgia

Georgia Arena Sport Former Yugoslavia (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia)

Former Yugoslavia (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia) be in sports : France, Andorra, Monaco, Dom Thom

: France, Andorra, Monaco, Dom Thom Blue Sport NS sky : Switzerland, Liechtenstein

NS : Switzerland, Liechtenstein BT Sport : United kingdom

: United kingdom C more sports : Finland and Sweden

: Finland and Sweden CBC Sport: Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan Cosmot : Greece

: Greece Cetavision : cipro

: cipro dazn : Germany and Austria

: Germany and Austria Digi Sport, Look Sport and Telekom Sport Romania

Romania eleven sports : Belgium, Luxembourg, Poland

: Belgium, Luxembourg, Poland TV match : Russia

: Russia Max Sport NS episode : Bulgaria

NS : Bulgaria Migogo Ukraine

Ukraine Movestar + : Spain, Andorra

: Spain, Andorra Nova Sport : Czech Republic and Slovakia

: Czech Republic and Slovakia One : Israel

: Israel Excessive exercise : Albania, Kosovo

: Albania, Kosovo S Sport: Turkey

Turkey Setanta Sports CIS (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan) and the Baltic States (Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania)

CIS (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan) and the Baltic States (Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania) Sports TV Portugal

Portugal Sport 1, Sport 2 Hungary

Hungary Total Sports Network : Malta

: Malta TV2 : Denmark

: Denmark Ziggo Sports: Holland

America

ESPN: South America (Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Falkland Islands, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela); Central America (Mexico, Belize, Costa Rica, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Dominican Republic); Caribbean (Aruba, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Bajo Nuevo Bank, Barbados, Bonaire, Cayman, Curaçao, Dominica, Jamaica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, French Guiana, Navassa Island, Clipperton Islands, Martinique, Montserrat, Saba , Saint Barthelemy, Saint Eustatius, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos)

South America (Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Falkland Islands, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela); Central America (Mexico, Belize, Costa Rica, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Dominican Republic); Caribbean (Aruba, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Bajo Nuevo Bank, Barbados, Bonaire, Cayman, Curaçao, Dominica, Jamaica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, French Guiana, Navassa Island, Clipperton Islands, Martinique, Montserrat, Saba , Saint Barthelemy, Saint Eustatius, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos) FUBO TVAnd TLN (Telelatino): Canada (TLN will broadcast 3 races every day)

Asia and Oceania

be in sports : New Zealand and Southeast Asia (Brunei, Cambodia, Philippines, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, East Timor)

: New Zealand and Southeast Asia (Brunei, Cambodia, Philippines, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, East Timor) dazn : Japan

: Japan HTV NS VTVCab : Vietnam

NS : Vietnam Macau cable TV : Macau

: Macau Migo : China

: China Spotify : North Korea and South Korea

: North Korea and South Korea VOOT SELECT: Indian Subcontinent (India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka)

Africa

Super Sport Sub-Saharan Africa (Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Ivory Coast, Eritrea, Swatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Equatoria. Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Niger, Reunion, Rwanda, Saint Helena and Ascension, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo , Uganda, Zimbabwe, Zambia)

Sub-Saharan Africa (Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Ivory Coast, Eritrea, Swatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Equatoria. Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Niger, Reunion, Rwanda, Saint Helena and Ascension, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo , Uganda, Zimbabwe, Zambia) Channel + AfricaFrancophone countries in Sub-Saharan Africa (Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Chad, Congo, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mali, Niger, Central African Republic, Central African Republic , Central African Republic (Congo, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo)

There will also be a free match every day from national broadcasters in select countries, starting with Ghana and Kenya.