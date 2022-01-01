Where to see New Year’s Eve Ray 1

Next year’s Live TV and Broadcast 2022: Where to watch Rai 1 New Year’s Eve

Next year 2022 is the traditional date with Rai 1 New Year’s Eve, which airs tonight, December 31, 2021, from 9pm as Amadeus kicks off to welcome the new year. Many guests over four hours of great music and entertainment. The site chosen for the occasion is Terni, in Umbria, and the steel mills, a symbol of work and restart. But where do you see next year 2022, the new year’s show on Rai 1, live on TV and in streaming? Here’s everything you need to know.

on TV

Appointment at Rai 1 this evening, Friday December 31, 2021, at 9 PM with Amadeus and several guests from Terni Steelworks. Rai 1 can be seen in key 1 of terrestrial digital broadcasts, also in HD quality on channel 501. It is also broadcast live on radio on Rai Radio1, with John Vignola and Marcella Sullo from the backstage meeting the guests of L’anno checome 2022. In addition , our compatriots abroad will be able to follow the show on Rai Italia. The heroes of the traditional Rai1 New Year’s Eve party will appear on US screens starting at 12 in the Los Angeles area and from 15 in those in New York, while in Argentina and Brazil from 5 pm. At 10 p.m., it will appear on US screens. South Africa’s role with Johannesburg is in the front row, while in China it will be broadcast at 4 am and in Australia three hours later.

Next year 2022 live broadcast

If you are not at home, no problem. Roast until 2022 with The Year that will also come live on Rai Play, the free app available on computers, smartphones, tablets and smart TVs. All you need is an internet connection to access the Rai 1 live stream. You can redeem show guests shows from Terni at any time thanks to the on-demand functionality.