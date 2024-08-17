Where to see free practices, times, and schedule

It’s starting to get serious at Silverstone. Today, Friday, July 7, The long British Grand Prix weekend finally begins.The tenth round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, one of the most historic events in the entire calendar, is now in its 74th edition.

Live stream of free Formula 1 practices at 1.30pm and 5.00pm

As usual, we will likely see a double-track race: On the one hand Max Verstappen and the unstoppable Red BullOn the other hand, all others, with Ferrari ready to continue its path of growth, confirming the positive aspects already seen in Austria.

There will be two teams in particular trying to put a wrench in the Reds’ business.Aston Martin and Mercedesready to battle for important points in the constructors’ classification. From the first free practice session, we will begin to understand the progress made over the entire weekend.

Formula 1 World Ranking 2023: Drivers’ standings. Max Verstappen extends lead, +81 over Perez. Sainz leads Leclerc

The first part will start at 1.30pm Italian time with FP1. FP2 will take place instead starting at 5pm. Here are all the details:

F1 – 2023 British Grand Prix Schedule

Friday, July 7 (Italian Times)

1.30pm – 2.30pm, Free Training 1

5.00pm – 6.00pm, Free Training 2

F1 – How to watch free practices on TV

pay tv – Free practice for the British Grand Prix will be broadcast in full. direct Exclusively from Sky SportAll sessions will be covered on the channels. Sky Sport F1 (207) and Sky Sport Summer (201). For Sky Q owners, full live streaming will also be guaranteed through Sky Sport 4K (213), but only for FP1.

Free and free TV – No date has been set for free practice.

Current – The Silverstone event can be followed live in its entirety on PC, tablets and smartphones via the app. SkyGo (Reserved exclusively for Sky subscribers.) It will also be available to watch on the streaming service Now TV on demand.

live feed – OA Sport will bring you live coverage of every session of the British Grand Prix, from free practice to the chequered flag.

Photo: LaPress