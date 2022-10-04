Where does Justin Bieber live? His homes around America

A thousand square meters, a cinema room and seven bedrooms. These are numbers A villa located in Beverly ParkA very exclusive area Los AngelsWhose intercom has a name Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.

Costing $25.8 million, it’s the new piece of jewelry for the Canadian singer and American model, who got married in September 2018 in high secrecy.

But Hills of Beverly Hills They are not new to being idolized Bellebears (This is her fan name), she is not only known for her beauty, her talent, her angelic face and her golden blonde hair, but also for her Familiarity with the world of real estate sales.

All of Justin Bieber’s Homes

there Justin Bieber’s Fame in Real Estate It has been consolidating over the years.

It was the house where love was born with the ex. Selina GomesHis tastes in terms of ultra-luxury homes with modern design should definitely be known.

there Villalocated CalabasasIn California, the spectacular and much-discussed arrest scene was broadcast live on television.

A controversial presence, to the point where he is forced to move to a stable-bearer of the Zeta generation, in the peaceful province of Los Angeles. A glass estate with breathtaking architecture.

there Glass House (hence called the estate) it Bieber’s home throughout 2015. With an incredibly modern and minimalist design, the villa lacks privacy.

Life with Hailey Baldwin between luxury villas and beach houses

Before moving permanently (at least for now) to Beverly Park, it was The Tropics The Justin and Hailey’s first love nest. L

His villa, with 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, a cinema room, a barbecue area, an infinity pool and a bar to enjoy free time, however, was too small for the needs of the couple who sold it in favor of their current home. The Property worth $25.8 million (approx. 25.5 million euros) located in one of the stars’ favorite neighborhoods.

The approximately thousand square meter villa has 7 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and a gym. There are also indoor and outdoor relaxation areas consisting of a library, cinema room, infinity pool and jacuzzi corner. However, the Biebers have a tennis court to practice on. Finally, a wood stove and barbecue are the icing on the cake for evenings with friends.

Justin Bieber’s Other Homes

To keep the roots alive Canada And this Home in Ontario: 800 square meters of paradise, with exclusive access Puslinch Lake and a track dedicated to horse racing.

Finally, you can’t miss Home of the Sea: A Full Castle (Caribe Fort) in Cayman IslandsAway from the paparazzi and prying eyes, with a breathtaking view of the ocean.