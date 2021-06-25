Where can you watch European matches for free online in the UK

(Getty Images)

Italy Perhaps they looked at the side of the figure in Euro 2020 So far they are trying to reach the quarter-finals when they qualify Austria Saturday at Wembley.

Roberto Mancini’s side failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, but has since changed hands and won all three group matches, bypassing Turkey, Switzerland and Wales to Al Saif.

However, they have had the advantage of playing all three games in front of their home crowd at the Stadio Olimpico and Saturday’s trip to London will present a different challenge.

They will face Austria, who finished second behind the Netherlands in Group C, and qualified after an impressive victory over Ukraine in their last match.

Where do you watch the Italy-Austria match?

TV channel: The match will be broadcast for free on BBC One and will start at 20:00 GMT.

broadcast live: UK viewers will be able to watch the game online for free via BBC iPlayer.

direct coverage: Standard Sport will bring you all the action, analysis and feedback in the game.

Read the custom game preview World Health Organization.

