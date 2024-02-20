Where and when, weather forecast

in America Her name was changed to Storm Loren. It brought snow from Colorado and New Mexico to New England. The disturbance affected various cities in the northeastern United States, including Boston, New York, and Pittsburgh. Now it will reach Europe. In France, extreme events cannot be ruled out. Come mentioned From the National Center of Meteorology with a “Storm” theme. Frequent rains are expected, and a real new wave of rain and winds. But also heavy snowfall. Let's discover them together Forecasting For the week.

Weather, rain and snowfall are coming (goodbye early spring): what will happen in Italy?