Despite being a waste of our bodies, stool can tell us a lot about our condition salute. Indeed, thanks to the observation of its consistency, as well as color, it is possible to identify any abnormalities in the digestive system.

For example, if the stool consists of hard lumps, this may indicate the presence of constipation or constipation. Conversely, if the stool is liquid or consists of soft flakes, this may indicate diarrhea, and therefore persistent inflammation.

In this sense, it must be remembered that in case of diarrhea or constipation it can be very useful This natural substance.

Like we said, stool color is also very important. For example, if it tends to turn red or black, it could be a sign of bleeding and you should notify your doctor immediately.

On the other hand, if stools are foul-smelling a lot and take on a lighter color and an oily appearance, it can be linked to steatorrhea, a disorder we will discuss shortly.

When your poo stinks like hell, it’s always a good idea to check the toilet to see if it looks like that

As many studies indicate, with the term steatorrhea Refers to the elimination of fatty substances with feces. The latter, as mentioned earlier, can appear clear and greasy, and give off a strong, pungent odor.

However, steatorrhea, in general, does not appear only with the appearance of an unpleasant, greasy smell in the stool. In fact, other gastrointestinal symptoms may also be present, including cramps, bloating, diarrhea, vomiting, and nausea.

Causes and treatment methods

This change in the consistency and appearance of stool can be related to diet or other malabsorption syndromes.

However, in other cases, this disorder can be associated with certain diseases, such as Crohn’s disease, cirrhosis of the liver, or gallstones. In the latter case, the Back pain It could be the alarm bell of cholecystitis.

Other diseases associated with steatorrhea can be primary biliary cirrhosis, cystic fibrosis, pancreatitis and celiac disease.

However, since steatorrhea is not a disease but a symptom of other medical conditions, it is advisable to identify the causes and act promptly.

If the anomalies persist for more than two days, and if the condition is frequent enough, it is important to contact your doctor as soon as possible.