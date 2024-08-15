“When Will the Iranian Attack Come?” – Il Tempo





“We have information … that an attack could come with little or no warning, and it could certainly happen in the next few days, and we have to be prepared for that,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said during a press briefing on a possible Iranian attack on Israel in response to the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.





“I can’t sit here and tell you for certain that there was a decision by Iran to change its mind about attacking Israel, and I can’t tell you for certain if they will attack, what it will look like, or even when they will,” he added. “We know that Iran has made some preparations. We believe that if they choose to attack, they could do so with little or no warning… We don’t want it to come to that,” Kirby says.