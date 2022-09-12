When will iOS 16 be released in the final version for everyone?

dayApple eventwhich will be remembered to display iPhone 14 but also for iOS 16.

Today, in fact, as it always happens after each event, Apple will release the iOS 16 Release Candidate or what developers can already consider the final version of the software. But when will the final version reach all users?

The official release of iOS 16 is for all users, that is, those who are not developers and have not participated in the public beta released day Monday before the launch of the new iPhones: The date to remember this year is then September 12.

Apple will use the days between September 7-12 to gather feedback about this iOS 16.0 release and understand if it is really bug-free during the installation process and doesn’t cause unexpected problems.

Starting from September 12th, to update to iOS 16, all you have to do is wait for our article and once you receive the notification from the iSpazio app, you can open Settings, go to General > Software Update and complete the screen action.

On which devices you can install iOS 16:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12‌ Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11‌ Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone‌ XS

iPhone‌ XS Max

iPhone‌ XR

iPhone‌ X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

Devices that can install watchOS 9:

Apple Watch Series 4 and later

Apple Watch SE 1 and 2

Apple Watch Ultra

iOS 16 brings with it many new features but the main one is definitely Radical change in unlock screen Which is now more customizable with dozens and dozens of options and some gems that will make you say "cool".