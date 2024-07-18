When does Italy vs USA play? What time is the FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup quarterfinals: schedule, TV, live stream

Italy will face the United States in the quarter-finals of the 2023 FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup. The appointment is for Tuesday, September 5 at 2.40 pm Italian time at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila (Philippines). Our national team qualified for the direct elimination stage thanks to the two great victories it achieved in Group 2 against Serbia and Puerto Rico, thus deserving first place in its group and thus deciding the match from home or away against the second-place team in Group 10: it will be the United States of America who lost the direct confrontation for the summit against Lithuania.





The Azzurri will be called upon to achieve the cosmic feat, the one that any basketball player dreams of throughout his career: to beat the Americans in the World Cup. The task will be very difficult for the boys of CT Gianmarco Pozzecco, but they have everything it takes to invent magic that defies all logic and continue their adventure in this World Championship. Gigi Datome and her companions will face the battleship Stars and Stripes led by Paolo Banchero, who a few months ago decided to embrace the cause of the United States by abandoning Italy.

Below is the full calendar, detailed program, start time, TV schedule and live stream of Italy vs USA World Cup Quarter Final. Basketball 2023. The match will be broadcast live on Rai 2 and Sky Sport Summer; live on Rai Play, Sky Go, NOW, DAZN; live text on OA Sport. Italian time (in Manila it is 6 hours ahead of us):

Italy USA Calendar, World Basketball Quarters

Tuesday, September 5

2.40pm Italy vs USA – Live TV on Rai 2 and Sky Sport Summer

Italy vs USA: How to watch it on TV and live stream

He lives: Rai 2, free and clear; Sky Sports Summer (Channel 201) for subscribers.

Live broadcast: Ray Play, free; Sky Go, NOW, DAZN, for subscribers.

Live Text Broadcast: Organic farming sports.

