WhatsApp, you can now translate messages directly in the chat: News

Great news for WhatsApp: It will soon be possible to translate messages directly in chat. Here’s what to expect!

Anyone who has had WhatsApp for a while will now be familiar with many of the typical innovations of this application. In fact, since its inception, WhatsApp has proven that it is always able to provide the best for its users.and introduce completely new ways to use it and follow the times without ever fearing it, but rather adapting to every change.

This is part of its great success, which seems to continue apace thanks to the many possibilities offered by the latest discoveries in the technological field. Just think about wanting to introduce artificial intelligence or that right away. Simplify communication between people who speak different languages. I expect the latter to find space soon thanks to the new update.

WhatsApp offers the ability to translate chats: Here’s how

Although this is still an update intended for a few or not available to all users, rumors have leaked about a new WhatsApp update that will allow everyone to translate messages received in a foreign language directly in the chat. This will be possible thanks to the presence of some language packs. To be downloaded through the app which, once activated, will provide a translation (always on demand) of what appears on the screen.

A step that can be kept manual and can also be automated so that you don’t have to think about it anymore and have it practically by default.In this second case, the translated messages will appear in the speech bubble. In order to be recognized and to make it clear to the reader that they are in fact texts translated by the application. In addition to the many services provided by WhatsApp, which will therefore be done within the application itself. All of this is to preserve the user’s privacy.

Initially, except for the changes, the languages ​​offered will be English, Arabic, Spanish, Russian, Hindi and Brazilian Portuguese. However, further updates are already planned in the future with the addition of other languages. As mentioned earlier, at the moment The update described above is still under study. Therefore, it can only be used if you are a beta tester. In any case, it will not be long before an announcement will be made that will confirm its arrival on all smartphones. Arrival, as often happens in these cases, can arrive at different times but always, fortunately, within a short period of time.