WhatsApp will no longer work on 49 smartphones from January 2023, here are the models

WhatsApp, as of 2023, will no longer work on 49 smartphone models. Most of them use the Android operating system, but there are also a couple of iPhones: the models are, of course, the oldest. They’re old hardware that Meta has decided, even if they’re still working, that it’s no longer worth the investment to adapt their apps.

Models not supported by WhatsApp

GizChina.com has released the full report on which smartphones the app will no longer support. The 49 models are:

Iphone 5

iPhone 5c

Archos 53 Platinum

Big S Flex ZTE

ZTE Grand X Quad V987

HTC Desire 500

Huawei Ascend Dr

Huawei Ascend D1

Huawei Ascend D2

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend P1

XL box

Lenovo A820

LG case

LG Glossy 2

LG Optimus 4XHD

LG Optimus F3 phone

LG Optimus F3Q phone

LG Optimus F5 phone

LG Optimus F6 phone

LG Optimus F7 phone

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L4 II dual

LG Optimus L5

LG Optimus L5 dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L7

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus NitroHD

Note the ZTE V956

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy S2

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy XCover 2

Sony Xperia Arco S

Sony Xperia

Sony Xperia New L

Wiko Sync Five

Wiko Dark Knight ZT

The only alternative to continue using WhatsApp services is to buy a new smartphone.

