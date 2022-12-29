WhatsApp will no longer work on 49 smartphones from January 2023, here are the models

WhatsApp, as of 2023, will no longer work on 49 smartphone models. Most of them use the Android operating system, but there are also a couple of iPhones: the models are, of course, the oldest. They’re old hardware that Meta has decided, even if they’re still working, that it’s no longer worth the investment to adapt their apps.
Models not supported by WhatsApp
GizChina.com has released the full report on which smartphones the app will no longer support. The 49 models are:
Iphone 5
iPhone 5c
Archos 53 Platinum
Big S Flex ZTE
ZTE Grand X Quad V987
HTC Desire 500
Huawei Ascend Dr
Huawei Ascend D1
Huawei Ascend D2
Huawei Ascend G740
Huawei Ascend Mate
Huawei Ascend P1
XL box
Lenovo A820
LG case
LG Glossy 2
LG Optimus 4XHD
LG Optimus F3 phone
LG Optimus F3Q phone
LG Optimus F5 phone
LG Optimus F6 phone
LG Optimus F7 phone
LG Optimus L2 II
LG Optimus L3 II
LG Optimus L3 II Dual
LG Optimus L4 II
LG Optimus L4 II dual
LG Optimus L5
LG Optimus L5 dual
LG Optimus L5 II
LG Optimus L7
LG Optimus L7 II
LG Optimus L7 II Dual
LG Optimus NitroHD
Note the ZTE V956
Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
Samsung Galaxy Core
Samsung Galaxy S2
Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
Samsung Galaxy Trend II
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
Samsung Galaxy XCover 2
Sony Xperia Arco S
Sony Xperia
Sony Xperia New L
Wiko Sync Five
Wiko Dark Knight ZT
The only alternative to continue using WhatsApp services is to buy a new smartphone.
