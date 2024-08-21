Wednesday, August 21, 2024
WhatsApp Username and Password Are Coming: You’ll Be Able to Send Messages Without Sharing Your Phone Number

By: Gerald Bax

Pin code comes alongside username to ensure greater privacy: Features arriving in beta version of messaging app

It’s not even visible to testers yet, but it’s definitely on the way. WaBetaInfo — the definitive rumor site when it comes to Meta’s messaging app — has announced the update. New feature arrives on WhatsApp the next day Beta version for Android devices. And again he comes Idea stolen from Telegram competitor.Lo is coming to the world’s most used messaging app user nameEach user will be able to choose their own name, which can be given to other people to start chatting. Without having to exchange phone numbers.

Username function intended Ensure greater privacy – Think for example of those who have to communicate for work, or those who have to contact someone to sell or buy used things or those who have to exchange messages only once to organize a move or an appointment – which is linked to the second novelty identified within the next Android beta. That is, PINWhatsApp will soon give users the ability to enter a file passwordand consists of six numbers, which will be Essential for those who want to interact with our username.. This, as well as the ID, will be needed at least to start the first conversation. This is to ensure that only those we want can write to us, thus avoiding spam or other unwanted communications. Even removing the phone number “barrier”.




















































August 21, 2024 (Modified August 21, 2024 | 12:47)

"Ariana Meloni Was Targeted to Attack Georgia": And an "Official Source" Confirms Investigation

