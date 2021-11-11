WhatsApp, shuts down forever the job that everyone loves

The bad news is: The WhatsApp Web function, loved by everyone, is shutting down for good. The good news is that it will be replaced by a multi-device functionality. what does that mean?

The novelty translates into a great feature: the multi-device allows you to use the instant messaging application on 4 different devices simultaneously without the need to connect the phone to the Internet, unlike the old WhatsApp Web (desktop or portal).

support for IPAD But confirmations and details await.

WhatsApp Web function is closed forever: multi-device access

Based on the latest beta version of the application, activating WhatsApp Web is irreversible: it is outdated, we must say goodbye to this situation.

Let’s control ourselves: Multi device will allow us to use the instant messaging app on 5 devices: Phone number Can be connected to 5 devices (Smartphone with SIM card + 4 other devices including tablet and PC) Without an internet connection, without having to lean on the phone to work.

Nice relief if we think you can work safely with WhatsApp when the phone is off, and avoid the boredom of notifications.

Soon, the activation of the new function will be permanent for all users.

To know all the information about the advantages of multiple devices, just join the trial version Settings > Connected devices > Multi-device beta.

There is no official announcement, at the moment, from WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Beta Multi-Device: Advantages

WhatsApp update (Multi-device beta) for millions of users using the web version independently of the mobile version.

Many users have complained about issues that prevent the smooth use of the web service, which depends heavily on the application on smartphones: when the battery drops below 15% or the phone does not have maximum coverage, the web version stops working. . Finally, with the new update, all these issues will be just bad memory. You can use the application without the need to connect the computer and the phone, even with the phone turned off and without an Internet connection: only the computer is on.

Not only that: switch from iOS to Android Chronology You will not be lost and can be done Calls and video calls with your PC Using your webcam and microphone.