WhatsApp Notifications with Your Contacts’ Profile Picture: The Trick You Shouldn’t Miss

Making WhatsApp notifications appear with your contacts’ profile picture is very simple: follow these instructions.

The identifiable messaging service has gained popularity over the years, becoming an absolute benchmark. This success is also due to the little tricks that greatly improve the user experience, such as the ability to Make your contacts’ photo appear in notifications.

Personalization is certainly one of WhatsApp’s strongest and most attractive points, as it gives users the ability to create an environment that reflects their interests. individual taste and preferencesThis level of customization has increased increasingly over time, giving users a huge number of options.

Besides these options there are also tricks you should know. Continue to improve your experience on the platform.This way you will be able to benefit from a service that really leaves nothing to chance.

Read Also -> Everyone is obsessed with the rainbow mode in WhatsApp: activating it is very easy

How to set profile picture in WhatsApp notifications: steps to follow

When a user receives a WhatsApp message, it displays the relevant notification with the icon next to it. However, you can adjust this setting so that you see the photo of the contact who sent the message. This adjustment is particularly useful because Saves people from having to go into the app. Oh Open your device to see who wrote.

We can immediately point to the activation of this function. There is no need to rely on third-party applications. Or do deep checks within the platform. Personalization can be activated directly from an Android smartphone by accessing the Priority Conversations section. This will give you the ability to optimize the appearance of notifications for specific contacts.

Read also -> WhatsApp, deactivate this option immediately: it protects you from cyber attacks

To set your profile picture in WhatsApp notifications, you need to do this Wait to receive a message From the person whose photo you want to see. Once you receive it, without opening the app, you will need to swipe the notification bar and Press and hold the message.After a few seconds, a menu with various options will appear, and here you need to click on the item “Priority“Once the allocation is set, that will be enough. Save the change to display the contact picture.In a very short time, you will have the possibility to easily identify who sent the message.