WhatsApp notifications not arriving: solutions

WhatsApp: Why are notifications not arriving? Is there a way to reactivate them? Here are the ways and solutions to do this.

IM angry… You also do not receive notifications on WhatsApp ? If this happened to you or keeps happening to you, we may have some Solution for you. A lot of people are talking about it on social media, but how can you reactivate it? Let’s find out together!

Scrolling through TikTok, some users complained through their profiles about a problem with the popular messaging app. Among them*, there are those who expressed one of the most common problems: Until we enter the Whatsapp application, I cannot view messages. So what happened? The causes can be multiple, and the solutions are multiple . What you can do first is to verify that the application Updated To the latest version, or even try Uninstall it H Go back to install it. Despite this, there are still people who face this problem.

Now, let’s move on to other useful ways to finally get our notifications back. in the beginning, Try to ensure that WhatsApp notifications are enabled On your phone, check both General Settings From those of the application. go to “Settings“, He chooses “Notifications” and turn on the switch next to WhatsApp. Open the WhatsApp application, tap the Settings icon at the bottom right, then select “Notifications” and Make sure options like “Show Preview” and “Show Notifications” are turned on. . Also check if notifications are enabled The lock screen is going Go to “Settings” then “Lock screen”. In short, by doing this, you should be able to get your notifications back! Try it and let us know if it works!

And for you, are the notifications finally back? Not yet, but I’ll keep trying

