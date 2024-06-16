June 16, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

WhatsApp notifications not arriving: solutions

WhatsApp notifications not arriving: solutions

Gerald Bax June 16, 2024 2 min read

WhatsApp: Why are notifications not arriving? Is there a way to reactivate them? Here are the ways and solutions to do this.

IM angry… You also do not receive notifications on WhatsApp? If this happened to you or keeps happening to you, we may have some Solution for you. A lot of people are talking about it on social media, but how can you reactivate it? Let’s find out together!

Scrolling through TikTok, some users complained through their profiles about a problem with the popular messaging app. Among them*, there are those who expressed one of the most common problems: Until we enter the Whatsapp application, I cannot view messages. So what happened? The causes can be multiple, and the solutions are multiple. What you can do first is to verify that the application Updated To the latest version, or even try Uninstall it H Go back to install it. Despite this, there are still people who face this problem.

Now, let’s move on to other useful ways to finally get our notifications back. in the beginning, Try to ensure that WhatsApp notifications are enabled On your phone, check both General Settings From those of the application. go to “Settings“, He chooses “Notifications” and turn on the switch next to WhatsApp. Open the WhatsApp application, tap the Settings icon at the bottom right, then select “Notifications” and Make sure options like “Show Preview” and “Show Notifications” are turned on.. Also check if notifications are enabled The lock screen is going Go to “Settings” then “Lock screen”. In short, by doing this, you should be able to get your notifications back! Try it and let us know if it works!

See also  He's been waiting for his video card for a year, the guy sends a cake to the store and gets the GPU!

And for you, are the notifications finally back?

Not yet, but I’ll keep trying

[FOTO: ]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Duplicate photos on your phone, you can get rid of them in a few steps: just do it

June 16, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

iPhone, Face ID broken? Be careful about this aspect

June 15, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Assassin’s Creed Shadows producer has responded to Elon Musk’s criticism

June 15, 2024 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

WhatsApp notifications not arriving: solutions

June 16, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Michele Pravi responds to the Pope from the pride of Turin: “Femaleism? We are citizens demanding respect” – video

June 16, 2024 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Schlein on pride of rights: ‘G7 forgets them, we don’t’ – News

June 16, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

The new law has been passed for electric cars: from 2027, they will all have to have this document | If they don’t issue you the certificate, you can throw everything away

June 16, 2024 Karen Hines