WhatsApp: New update with artificial intelligence technology, here is how to use the CoPilot program

Artificial intelligence finally arrives on WhatsApp: here’s how to use the new chatbot.

There has been a lot of talk in recent years about artificial intelligenceBoth on the positive and negative side, but it is clear that it is without a doubt a tool that has helped people a lot in various fields of science, technology and information technology and will help humans more and more even in the future when this kind of happens and it is also clear that technology will be regulated at the societal and international level.

Most of all, in terms of artificial intelligence, it has certainly sparked debate Generative artificial intelligence That is, the kind of artificial intelligence capable of generating text, images and results of all kinds starting from a text input provided by the user: this performance is the basis, for example, ChatGPT Which is still undoubtedly the most popular and widely used chatbot.

Until now, Generative AI could only be accessed via web links or through the software of major tech giants like Google or Microsoft, but starting today it is possible to access Generative AI.“AI is also coming to WhatsApp.”: The instant messaging service now has its own chatbot.

Copilot also arrives on WhatsApp: here’s how to activate and use it

To be honest, it’s not a specific WhatsApp chat client, but We’re talking about the co-pilot That is, an artificial intelligence robot designed by Microsoft that has been present for some time in Bill Gates’ software and in Windows operating systems, but As of today, it is available to everyone via WhatsApp.

To start chatting with Copilot on WhatsApp In fact, all you have to do is frame the QR code Via your smartphone camera (or via a QR code reader app) e Click on the hyperlink that appears on the screen: You will be directed directly to WhatsApp which will ask you if you want to open a chat with Copilot and that’s it.

Scan the QR code with your smartphone to open chat with Copilot

Chat with Copilot is very simple: Conversing with the chatbot works like any other chat on WhatsApp You can use the text box to ask the robot questions or requests; Copilot can answer questions in text format and generate images starting from commands sent by the user.

The official language of Copilot is English, but do not be afraid: even if the first messages from the bot are in English, It is easily possible to write messages in Italian The bot’s response will also be in our local language accordingly.

