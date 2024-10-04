WhatsApp: ‘Likes’ and special mentions arrive in the US

WhatsApp continues to roll out new features in early fall, offering options designed to make the user experience richer and more engaging. At least that’s the idea of ​​Meta, which by doing so seems to want to make the apps in its ecosystem less recognizable. This time, the news concerns States, that is, the tool that allows you to share photos, videos and texts that disappear after 24 hours.

The first relates to input Countries like that. With a simple click, it will be possible to express appreciation for a contact’s status, similar to what happens on other social media platforms. “Likes” will, as expected, be private and visible only to the state author, ensuring maximum discretion.

The image with which Meta provided special mentions and hearts on WhatsApp

The second novelty relates to: Special mentions. It will be possible to mention specific contacts within your state, so that they receive a special notification and can in turn re-share the content with their audience. These mentions will be private and invisible to other users. We have already seen this functionality in other social networks, such as Instagram.

However, according to Meta, these new features provide a more direct and personalized way to interact with your contacts’ statuses. “Likes” allow you to express your appreciation quickly and easily, while private mentions allow you to interact with specific contacts confidentially.

As for availability, the new country features were rolled out a few days ago, so they will be available globally soon. In the coming months, WhatsApp plans to introduce more innovations to the “Status” and “Updates” tabs, with the aim of making interactions with friends and family simpler and more immediate.

While we remind you that filters and wallpapers for video calls have also arrived on WhatsApp, we ask you: how many of you use statuses on WhatsApp? Let us know in the comments below.