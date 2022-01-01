January 1, 2022

Whatsapp, how to chat offline: the trick is very simple

Gerald Bax January 1, 2022

Is it possible to chat on Whatsapp even without an internet connection? The answer is yes and the trick is very simple.

New update for instant messaging app (via screenshot)

The WhatsApp It is the most used messaging app in the world. The classic SMS, which is hardly known to new generations today but nevertheless remains a beautiful memory for non-young people, is no longer used and the new tools to keep in touch with friends and relatives are easy to use only in appearance.

There are many operations that can be performed on the Whatsapp messaging app. Messages, calls and video calls are nothing more than the basis of this platform. Today, for example, we will explain how to chat even without an Internet connection.

Check out a new functionality in the messaging app (via screenshot)

The trick to chat even without an internet connection includes a few simple steps. First you need to download Yoga VPN app. Then you need to go to the settings of your smartphone, proceed to mobile networks and then to Access Point Names – APN and make sure that the phone operator is entered correctly.

After performing the above step, you need to go to the application and click on Quick Start and select WhatsApp. This way you can continue chatting even without a connection. Remember that this is a process subject to fluctuations and it is not recommended to send large files such as photos or videos.

