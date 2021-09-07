WhatsApp, here are the smartphones that will stop working on them

Bad news for many Whatsapp users. In fact, they will soon find themselves having to say goodbye to the well-known instant messaging application.

Recently, due to Covid, we were asked to pay attention to some precautions, such as social distancing. In fact, the latter seems to have contributed to the extensive use of various technological devices, such as smart phone.

Thanks to these tools, on the other hand, we can communicate at any time with friends and relatives even in geographically distant places. To this end, various web services come to our aid, such as instant messaging apps. In this regard, it will be interesting to know that there is bad news for many users The WhatsApp, where they may find themselves having to say goodbye to the well-known application. But for what reason? Let’s get into the details and find out together.

WhatsApp, we’re heading to goodbye: here are the smartphones it will stop working on

The WhatsApp It is undoubtedly the most widely used and most popular instant messaging application in the world. So it is no coincidence that many are interested in various news related to it. In this regard, it is good to know that from November 2021, this service will be Stuck in different iPhone and Android devices. Reason? Just like in the past, this year Whatsapp will also stop working on some smartphones which will not be compatible with it being particularly old.

On the other hand, Whatsapp is always Update It is for this very reason that it is easy to find outdated devices, which are unable to support the new features. In particular, starting in November, they will be healthy 43 very old smartphones, to the point of not guaranteeing the correct use of Whatsapp. Going into the details, devices with an update equal to or less than Android 4.0.3, iOS 9, and an older operating system will end up in the viewfinder.

Read also >>> Whatsapp and Facebook know our most intimate secrets

between Models Who will no longer be able to use Whatsapp includes: LG Lucid 2, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 phone II Dual. But not only that, Ascend P1 S, Ascend D2, Huawei Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, iPhone SE, iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus.