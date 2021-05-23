WhatsApp, from today no one will be able to see your conversations: a crazy hoax

Check out a new trick on WhatsApp that hides your conversations from other users. Let’s see how it works and how it can be activated

During this year we have seen many innovations emerge The WhatsApp Among updates and new tools, today we’re going to see a trick Hiding from everyone is yours conversation. In the past, many users complained about the lack of security within the app, so the developers decided to find various ways to protect the users. With this trick inside the app, you can It protects you from all spies.

In fact, all users will be able to hide their conversations by using “Lock the application with your fingerprintAn exclusive setting, not yet present in other instant messaging apps. In fact, to activate it, you must first go to ‘SettingsFrom the application, then you will have to clickaccountAnd finally inPrivacyScroll down, at last.Fingerprint lockOnce you activate the tool, you will only be able to access the app with your fingerprint.

WhatsApp, it’s not just a trick for hiding chats: new voice messaging speeds

For quite some time now, the app has been following a Hair restyling process-With new functions ready to land inside the app. Actually The WhatsApp Think carefully about helping to listen to long messages thanks “Double Speed” messages. The news was announced directly by Menlo Park developers who published the news in the section.questions and answers‘from the side.

A new feature for The WhatsApp Willing to shorten everything Long vowels. In fact, users will soon be able to decide how quickly messages will run. Two speeds will be entered:1.5 times as much“e”2x, And you can return to the normal message speed whenever you want. Indiscretion was more than appreciated by users, who soon would not have to fear the speakers. A tool much appreciated by taking Telegram again, a competitor that worries Menlo Park developers.