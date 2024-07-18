WhatsApp, Everything Changes Starting Today: How to Make Your Profile Private

Here’s what’s changing in WhatsApp and why everyone is rushing to change their settings.

The world’s most downloaded and used instant messaging app has undergone a radical transformation.

From now on you can edit your information, set your personal protection level if you don’t want anyone to see your photos.

If you want to protect your WhatsApp account, you should discover what’s new in the app: here’s how to manage your profile picture and feel it clearly.

WhatsApp, settings to protect your account privacy

The social channels and applications we use regularly put our privacy at risk. The first thing you do when you install WhatsApp, after indicating your personal data, is always Enter profile picture. tale The image is in all chats.And this is the first data we should care about: Protecting one’s image and privacy also includes protecting one’s profile picture. Today, thanks to updates from WhastApp developers that make the app increasingly powerful and rich in functionality, you can decide to hide the image associated with your account completely or partially.

Fortunately, there is a way to protect our privacy and it is not at all as complicated as you might imagine. All it takes is a few clicks, and if you know the right steps, you are done.It only takes a few minutes to set a custom protection level.If you also have WhatsApp installed, like millions of other Italians, find out. How to protect your privacy by linking the image to your account Fully privateOr visible only to whomever you want.

How to make your profile picture private

Here’s how to choose the level of protection you need:

Open WhatsApp and log in to it “Settings” ;

; Now if you are using WhatsApp from desktop click or touch, If you are using your cell phone, come on. Three dots at the top right;

If you are using your cell phone, come on. Now go to the category “Privacy”.

At this point, click on “Profile Picture” and select who can see your photo.

You can choose whether you want to make it visible or not. “everyone”or just for you “Contacts”Which numbers you have saved in your address book and added to your contacts, or whether you want to make them visible to only some. In this case you will have to choose “To your contacts except” Then enter the names of the people you want to exclude. You can also choose “no one” Then he decides to erase the image from everyone.