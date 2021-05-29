WhatsApp, a trick to not miss any messages: users were surprised

Check out a trick on WhatsApp not to miss any messages. Let’s see how to implement the trick that makes all users speechless.

Since years The WhatsApp It has become essential for communication but we often run the risk of leaving some messages behind, which is a problem that can be solved with a simple trick. In fact, as of today, it is possible to recover all messages that we delete from the messaging app. In fact, to do that, you’ll need a third-party app, available at Digital stores.

In fact, to go and see the deleted messages, you will need to download them WhatsRemoved +, The app is available for free on both App Store e Play Store. This app allows you, in fact, to monitor all notifications in real time, thus recording all messages with screenshots. So even if we delete a message, we will find it inside the app. Obviously, being a third-party app you have to be very careful, especially in accepting the terms and Terms of service.

WhatsApp, it’s not just a trick for every message: the new science connects emojis

Refugee Nation Flag is available as an emoji in the latest WhatsApp beta version of Android. If sent to other platforms, it will display as each emoji in the ZWJ sequence: 🏳️‍🟧‍⬛️‍🟧 Across Embed a Tweet https://t.co/7QQzqwm8bV pic.twitter.com/6eDZhket4A – Emojipedia (Emojipedia) May 26, 2021

We’ve seen a lot of news in the last week The WhatsApp. The last one relates to Emoji Found inside the app. To get the new science, you’ll need to download the version 2.21.11.10 From Whatsapp Beta. By downloading, in fact, you will have a file Refugee flag symbol. The update is currently exclusive to all users who use the Android operating system.

The flag in question has an orange background and a black horizontal stripe that distinguishes it. As stated on its official website WABetaInfo, Emoji can be found in the sector devoted to flags, which is getting richer and richer. Container containing all flags is also supported by Unicode Consortium, Allowing you to identify them in chats. This is just the latest news in the app that keeps updating every week.