WhatsApp 5 ways to spy on people’s status without being detected

In the age of social media and instant communication, WhatsApp stands out as one of the most used platforms to stay in touch. Among its many features is the possibility Share temporary cases Offers a creative way to express yourself and share your life’s moments. However, there are occasions when curiosity drives users to desire See friends’ statuses Or communications Without noticing it. Whether you want to know what your acquaintances are doing or just want to maintain a certain degree of secrecy, there are different ways to spy on WhatsApp statuses without being detected. Do you want to know what they are?

What is whatsapp status

For those who don’t know yet, ‘Status’ in WhatsApp is a feature that allows users to share their life moments through photos, videos and texts that remain visible for a year. Maximum 24 hours. This option is similar to those found on other social media platforms, Such as Instagram and Facebook “stories.”. Statuses can be viewed by anyone with a phone number saved in their address book, and unlike “regular” messages, users do not need to interact directly to see them. Simply put, the user will be aware that you have seen it.

However, for many, the curiosity to discover what others share often conflicts with the desire to do so Maintain your privacyWhich makes it necessary to find ways to display this content without being noticed. In this article, we will provide you with good things Five strategies To navigate the world of WhatsApp statuses with complete confidentiality.

Method 1: Disable the blue ticks

It may seem trivial, but apparently one of the simplest ways to present your status to others without getting caught is Disable the blue check mark. This feature lets you know if the message has been read. In fact, by deactivating it, others cannot know whether you have seen their messages or not. Doing this is very simple if you follow these steps:

Open the application WhatsApp On your smartphone.

On your smartphone. Click on the symbol Three points In the upper right corner (on Android)

In the upper right corner (on Android) Are you “ Settings (Go directly to Settings Soophone).

(Go directly to Soophone). He chooses “ privacy “.

“. disable “Read affirmations“.

Please note that this setting does not affect incoming messages GroupsThe received readings will remain active. Also note that by disabling this feature, you won’t even be able to know if others have read your messages. This is the choice that almost everyone makes. But let’s see the others.

Method 2: “Airplane Mode”

Another effective and well-known method is to take advantage of the situation “airplane” From your phone. Here comes the trick Used for a long time It works in most cases. It allows you to view the status of others without them knowing. Here’s how to proceed:

Activate mode “ airplane On your smartphone.

On your smartphone. Open the application WhatsApp .

. Watch it state which you want to see.

which you want to see. Once done, close the app and turn off Airplane mode.

This method allows you to see the statuses without leaving any trace, as the idea behind it is that you are not connected to the Internet during the process.

Third method: Using third-party applications

We all know it now: today there are many of them Third party applications Which allows you to view WhatsApp statuses without being detected. However, it is important to use these applications with to cautionbecause some may not be safe. Before downloading them, make sure to read their reviews and privacy policies. Some applications you might consider are:

Status saver in WhatsApp : It allows you to not only view statuses but also save them without users knowing.

: It allows you to not only view statuses but also save them without users knowing. WA status viewer: Offers similar functionality, allowing you to view statuses without leaving a trace.

Warning: In general, not all apps are 100% effective or safe, so always check reviews.

Fourth method: WhatsApp Web trick

We all (or almost all) use WahtsApp and others too Devices These are not our smartphones. Specifically with WhatsApp Web, we have another useful way to display statuses without anyone noticing. Here’s how to proceed:

It opens WhatsApp Web on your browser.

on your browser. verify Contact list Who shared their condition.

Who shared their condition. Deactivate communication Internet.

Internet. Watch it state desirable.

desirable. Close your browser or Delete browsing data

Reconnect Internet.

This method will allow you to access cases without leaving any traces on your device.

Method 5: File Manager (Android only)

Finally, you can use a File manager To access already displayed WhatsApp statuses. This method works Only on AndroidHere’s how to do it:

Install a file manager application, e.g ES File Explorer .

. Activate the option “ Show hidden files “.

“. Open WhatsApp folder In phone storage.

In phone storage. Go to your folder Media And look for that invitation state. Here you will find all the user statuses you have viewed.

In short, it may happen that you want to maintain a certain privacy while exploring other people’s content. Disabling blue ticks, using airplane mode, making use of third-party apps, WhatsApp Web, and managing files are just some of the ways to spy on statuses without being detected and Many users confirm its effectiveness. However, it is important to remember that privacy is of the utmost importance and that the use of these methods should always be done with respect for others. If you decide to use these tricks, do so with awareness and care.