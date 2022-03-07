What will happen to Russian oligarchs, captured boats and villas? For government-paid boats, government property is in custody

What happens to assets Russian oligarchy Frozen? And who will pay for the big boats? Based on the interventions decided by the Financial Security Committee (headed by the Director General of the Treasury) and the 2007 regulation by Cardia de Finance, measures to combat terrorism have already been used in other internationally determined contexts. Situation like the example of Al Qaeda and the Taliban. But above all it is the management of the mega boats that creates the problem, including the costs involved.

Legislative Order 109 governs the whole process and the protection, management and administration of frozen economic resources. The work of the State Property Agency, which decides whether to issue directly or appoint a guardian or administrator, is based on a report sent by the Special Monetary Police Division (or other available information) of Cardia de Finance. In both cases it is necessary to seek the opinion of the Financial Security Committee for extraordinary circumstances in which all actions of ordinary management can be managed.

With regard to expenditure, Article 12 provides that “the amounts collected for any reason necessary or useful for the protection and management of assets shall be taken and accepted by the State Property Company or Administrator”. So if any of the seized assets are profitable, these funds will be used. However, if “sufficient funds are not available to pay the expenses from the management of the frozen assets”, the state property office or administrator will receive a specific fund “rightfully” in the state budget. Recovery from the owner of the property if the freeze action is stopped “.

Boats

This is not a question of simple boats, that is why management Captured boats aRussian oligarchy is coming at a huge cost. First, in a port like Imperia, the Lady M, 65-meter ferry is blocked, costing between 400 and 500 euros a day without utilities. The cost of staying with electricity and water doubles. But there is also a safety issue, which is why, as a rule, such large boats must always have a captain, specialize in ships over 500 tons, and the average salary must be between 12. 15 thousand euros a month, then a chief engineer, qualified for machines over 500 Kw (about 8 thousand euros a month) and four employees, the average monthly salary is about 4 thousand euros. It is not possible for an administrator appointed by Agenzia del Demanio to use these assets to cover expenses. The only remote hypothesis may be to regulate luxury charters. But it will not be easy.