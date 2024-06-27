What was the Earth like millions of years ago? Here is the wonderful interactive map

Interactive map of Earth Where you can move simply by choosing millions of years. no, It’s not a video gamebut it is a portal created by Dinosaur Pictures where you can take a real journey through time. By clicking hereIn fact, you will be tossed In the past of our land: You can select up to 750 million years ago and move around the world to see what the planet was like at that time. Moreover, in the search bar you will have the possibility to type the name of your city to find out its location based on the historical period you have chosen.

The site that allows you to see What was the Earth like millions of years ago?

Interactive map of what the Earth was like millions of years ago

Science has always tried to reconstruct the history of our planet. The most accepted hypotheses assert that the Earth was formed 4.54 billion years ago. However, at the beginning of its history, it was not the beautiful planet we see now. In addition to being warmerIt was characterized by abundant volcanic activity, which led to the generation of a primitive atmosphere rich in carbon dioxide. An uninhabitable planetIn short, but it laid the foundations of life. Intense asteroid bombardment and strong volcanic activity released nitrogen and carbon dioxide but also water vapor into the atmosphere, which condensed and returned to the surface In the form of rainAdd to that the glaciers that have turned our planet into a real planet. snowball (We will talk about it soon in a specific article), and then the melted ice flowed into the oceans. In short, Earth’s history is full of events, mass extinctions, and meteorological events that profoundly changed its features. But there is no doubt that this is so The most beautiful thing ever discovered And the only one, as they say, in which we would like to live.

source

If the work we do seems useful to you, to you and to everyone, you can also decide to participate in it Participate To the passion of astronomy. We can promise you that with your help there will be more and more content to follow and understand the universe better.