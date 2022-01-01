Although a January And February temperatures can still be quite cold, and some garden work can already be started, because spring is not far away and we shouldn’t be welcome unprepared. Whoever has a garden should clean it of the leaves that have fallen during the past months and remove the branches broken by the wind and rain. It is not yet time for pruning, but simply cleaning and maintenance work for flowerbeds.

In this article we will see what to plant in January and February to have a garden and balcony full of flowers in spring.

We can prepare the soil for the next few months by digging it up and fertilizing it with special fertilizers, so that it can absorb the nutrients that the plants already in the flowerbeds and those that will be planted need.

How to prepare a seed

January and February are the months when the first planting can be done using seedbeds. They should be placed in places protected from wind and cold and out of direct sunlight.

Small trays filled with moist soil are needed for planting zinnias, betonyAnd cornflowers and asters and all those flowering plants that appear in early April.

Be careful not to forget to water the trays regularly and it is always advised to keep the soil moist.

At the beginning of spring, when temperatures are above 15 degrees and seedlings have appeared, we can safely transfer them to the garden soil or in pots on the balcony.

Here’s what to plant in January and February to get your garden and balcony full of flowers in spring

January and February are the ideal months for growing bulbous plants: cyclamen, narcissus, amaryllis and primrose.

It is preferable to plant onions in the garden, where there is more space. In fact, the growth by tufts is partial and does not give the same results.

The soil should be raised to a depth of 30 cm. To soften it is recommended to add compost, peat and sand.

To bury the bulbs, dig small holes with a diameter equal to one and a half times the diameter of the bulb. The last distance between them should be 5 centimeters and a depth of 10 centimeters from the surface of the earth.