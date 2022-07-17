Nutrition is our first “medicine”. Here’s what to eat to keep your brain young and fit.

The relationship between Healthy eating and health he is Known to the scientific world For a long time. And after all, even if in a different way too for our ancestors. who passed it on to us Mediterranean diet.

In fact, if you think about it, we are lucky”. classic Mediterranean diet It provides the body with everything it needs to stay healthy. truly The Planetary Diet was created recently.

The idea comes fromUNESCO Chair for Health Education and Sustainable Development at Federico II University of Naples, coordinated by Annamaria Colau, full professor of endocrinology and president of the Italian Society of EndocrinologyThe innovative diet is also emerging Italy natureIt is an Italian scientific journal.

It is, in essence, aThe global expansion of our food culture. This will allow the entire population of the planet to benefit from the positive effects of eating certain items.

in wide context Like this, it’s normal to be there Different Variations of Food PlansSuitable for improving many health conditions. Today we will deal with the list Foods that are ‘good for the brain’. Indications come from one Well-known pharmacist specializing in nutritional educationThe Dr. Rachel Aspsi.

As the specialist A . wrote Interesting book by title Don’t call it a diet – health and energy with functional nutritionPosted by LSWR Versions.

What to eat to keep your brain young and fit, the complete list of foods that should not be missed on the table

Before knowing the best Eating to keep our brains healthywe should we should reflect about one thing. Degenerative brain diseases are common. And I do not “only” showed in old age.

The best known form of dementia is definitely Alzheimer’s disease. Its appearance is (wrongly) associated with the aging of people. In fact, Severe cognitive impairments can affect anyone in one way or another at any age. Obviously for a variety of reasons. According to recent studies, Consuming some foods can greatly help in facing the emergence of various diseases affect the brain.

As mentioned above, The Mediterranean diet provides us with many useful elements to keep our minds healthy. So let’s remember a food menu Which definitely should not be missing in our shopping carts when we go to the supermarket.

Salmon, all blue fish, herring, sardines, mackerel and tuna, as they contain a valuable. Omega 3

(Whole grains) Cereals, nuts, oily fruits, legumes, liver, fish, eggs, dairy products – all contain B group vitamins

Orange, strawberry, tangerine, papaya, kiwi, lemon, spinach, broccoli, tomato, pepper – they are rich in Vitamin C

Oily fruits, green leafy vegetables, avocado – rich Vitamin E

Cereals, legumes, nuts, liver, seafood – contains iron

Spinach, banana, artichoke, zucchini, eggs, green leafy vegetables and chocolate served magnesium

As can be seen from this list, There are actually many foods that we can and should incorporate into our diet. Thanks to the creativity of the chefs but also the enthusiasts and the simple It won’t be difficult at all to come up with some delicious recipes to bring him to the table. and maybe Share it with friendsPromote healthy habits that will be beneficial for the brain as well as the whole body.