What to do in Rome on January 6

After Christmas and New Year’s Eve, the last holiday to enjoy in Rome is: Epiphany. On January 6, Rome returns to life without restrictions, with folk processions, festive squares and traditions of the past.

While all the kids get ready to line their stockings in hopes of a sweet-filled morning on January 6, a packed calendar awaits young and old alike, from the center to the suburbs. Wondering how to enjoy Epiphany in the capital? Here are the events not to be missed:

Befana in Piazza Navona

Befana returns to Piazza Navona. After a two-year hiatus, Rome’s most famous festival returns during the Christmas holidays, the highlight of Roman Christmas with children, families and tourists alike. One of the most famous monumental squares in the capital is filled with lights and sounds, Christmas decorations, nativity scenes, sweets and children’s games, traveling shows, a magical puppet theater and an ancient horse-drawn carousel. Also, on Epiphany, the old lady makes a spectacular entrance, gliding down from the sky on her broom and landing near the obelisk to offer sweets and candies to the children. The band of the National Fire Brigade will be marching around and Roy journalist Giuseppe Di Tommaso will lead the live event, helping children find Befana among the rooftops of Piazza Navona. It’s clumsy and clumsy, stuck and should help distribute a ton of sweets. A meeting for everyone, especially children, on January 6 at 10 a.m. in the square. [TUTTE LE INFORMAZIONI]

“Viva la Befana”, historical folk procession with Magi

An additional parade will be held on January 6th to Piazza San Pietro, with historical re-enactment groups, horses, and musical groups. Thus, the event “Viva la Befana” returns, which has as its main objective to keep alive the Epiphany tradition by promoting its religious and folk aspects. After the Angelus, the Magi will go in procession to the Pope to present the traditional gifts. Participation is completely free and open to all. [TUTTE LE INFORMAZIONI]

Epiphany of the Villa Bambili

On Friday 6 January, after a two-year break, the free review “La Befana di Villa Pamphili” organized by VIVI – Villa Pamphili resumes. A special morning dedicated to children, now in its third edition at Villa Doria Bambili Park, Via Vitelia 102 (Monteverde). Sponsored by Roma Capitale – XII Municipio, the event is free and open to all children to celebrate the Epiphany in the institution en plein air. [TUTTE LE INFORMAZIONI]

“Puppet Race” on Pincio Terrace

The 45th edition of “The Toy Race” is on January 6, a non-competitive 5km run, walk or sprint event. Open to all on the terrace of Pincio (Villa Borghese). To participate, please bring a toy in good condition. The collected toys will be given by the Red Cross to children in abandoned childhood education institutions and to some children’s units of Romanian hospitals. [TUTTE LE INFORMAZIONI]

Epiphany’s Treasure Hunt

On January 6, Befana invites all children to a real treasure hunt at the Museum of Vintage Cars in Rome. Between riddles and funny stories, children can search together for sweets hidden between carts and sledges from all eras. If they find all the sweets and fill the stocking, Befana herself will appear. And parents? In the meantime, they can devote themselves to an amazing guided tour of 150 models of wagons and sledges from each period. [TUTTE LE INFORMAZIONI]

Policeman’s Befana

Police Befana is back with its eleventh edition, an event for families scheduled for January 6th at the Oasi Park playground via Tarquinio Colatino 56/58 (Tuscolana area). Fun for the little ones from 3pm. Famous comedians Angelo Molone, Aldo Jackson will host the eleventh edition of the event organized by the Consab State Police Union at the playground in Don Bosco area. [TUTTE LE INFORMAZIONI]

“A 4-legged sack”, Epiphany in Jumarine

Here comes “a 4-legged sack”. At Zoomarine Befana provides sweets to children and collects donated food and accessories for animals in shelters. A solidarity event to promote responsibility for the importance of reuse and recycling for environmental sustainability with many games, attractions and surprises. With stockings full of sweets for the good and coal for the mischievous, this year’s Epiphany at Jumarine Park will be extra special as it brings to life the everyday lives of many families like dogs, cats, rabbits, parrots, etc. . [TUTTE LE INFORMAZIONI]

A rainbow of fire to welcome Befana

A rainbow bonfire welcomes Epiphany arrivals at Lenght Castle. On January 6, the “Victory of Befana” is celebrated in the fantastic castle of Santa Claus, which closes its doors to reopen in the spring with many magical innovations. A special, colorful, funny, unique day to meet the dear grandma who will be greeted by Santa Claus, ready to give her his sleigh to rest after a long journey around the world in the famous and traditional corn sweeper. [TUTTE LE INFORMAZIONI]

Run to Epiphany 2023

The 29th edition of the “Cori per la Befana” leg race, CDM 111 Cup, 10.100 km, returns on 6 January 2023. The race is competitive and non-competitive and will be preceded by the 3km Befana Happy Run, a recreational motorsport open to all. During the course of the race, in-race photographers capture the best moments of the race. [TUTTE LE INFORMAZIONI]

Feast of the Epiphany at Ostia

The Festa della Befana comes to Ostia from January 5 to 8. Organized by the “Traditions of Italy” association, the event will take place in Piazza Anco Marzio. The “Spectacular Befane” will perform in conjunction with special chimney sweeps for a lively epiphany dedicated to entertainment from 12 to 16. [TUTTE LE INFORMAZIONI]

Nana, the witch on stage at Teatro Le Mascher

“Nana, La Befana,” written by Carla Marcini with her niece Sofia, will be staged at the Teatro le Mascher from December 6 to 8. Nana is still only Santa’s helper, but in a fortuitous chance, she gets the chance to become Befana, helped of course by Santa and a very confused Rudolph, thus becoming the darling of the children. [TUTTE LE INFORMAZIONI]

Epiphany at a pajama party, Borghetta style

La Befana waits for a few hours and is celebrated in pajamas in Largo. In fact, on the evening of January 5th, a Borghetta Style 90’s Party is planned: Befana (Pop – Dance – 90’s – 00’s – Hits) Pajama Party with Borghetta Style, a party with a very whimsical and whimsical theme. Dance to the hits of the 90s… and beyond. [TUTTE LE INFORMAZIONI]

Epiphany by bike to Pigneto

There will be an event for children at the Ibpani event on Friday January 6, no, featuring Befana, an environmentalist, cycling around Pigneto. The initiative is organized by various local realities, from the Collective Recuberamo to Ast Pigneto, Chisoa x Snea. The event includes a bicycle tour with several stages: Pigneto Square, Pedestrian Area – Library, Enrico Totti School, Persini Nuccitelli Square – Pigneto Group Camp – La Dana di Cuccioli, Condottieri Square and Energy Arch. [TUTTE LE INFORMAZIONI]

5. Feast on the morning glory

Rome’s WeGil, the cultural center of the Lazio region managed by Laziocrea in Trastevere, hosts the Festa della Befana on Friday 6 January. Epiphany takes all the holidays. And veggie throws a playful party. Workshops, performances, games for the little ones like cotton candy and popcorn and lots of surprises in between. An event organized by Saltinbanco Animation. [TUTTE LE INFORMAZIONI]

Tribute to Befana, Guided Tour

10 Guides of Rome proposes a visit on January 6, “Homage to the Befana: from the historic procession via della Conciliazione to the underground of Piazza Navona”. Ordination via della Conciliazione, where historical re-enactment groups from all over Italy will march in folk costumes in honor of the Epiphany. From the meeting point, a guided tour will lead you to discover events and interests all the way to Piazza Navona, where you can enjoy one of the most acclaimed festivals in the city. Dressed to the nines from Rome’s living room, the tour ends with a descent to the basement of the square, the recommended archaeological site of the Domitian Stadium. [TUTTE LE INFORMAZIONI]

Epiphany at Santa Severa Castle

Epiphany is celebrated within the walls of Santa Severa Castle. On January 6th, Natura is back at Campo Markets, with zero km coverage. And on the day of the Epiphany, the performance of the Palacinka Circus is planned: Captain Palacinka and Il Furbo Jack travel the length and breadth of the world, collecting unusual exotic animals, learning irreplaceable magical skills and circus techniques. Trained rodents, aerial acrobatics, illusions, enchanted reptiles, Japanese arts, psychics and more. [TUTTE LE INFORMAZIONI]

Epiphany on the Pike at Sabotia and Cercio

On January 6th in Sabotia and San Felice Cercio, the Epiphany is spent on a cycle. A very nice ride is planned in conjunction with Itinarando, a mix of asphalt, dirt, panorama and forest ride with plenty of natural Sabadia Nature Reserve. Lake Paola appears shortly after from the enchanted forest. The journey continues with a single climb towards San Felice, a moderately demanding climb to enjoy a breathtaking view of the bay. [TUTTE LE INFORMAZIONI]