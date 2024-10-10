Thursday, October 10, 2024
What time, when to play and where to watch on TV

By: Mirabelle Hunt

Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters 1000. After the weekend victories against Daniel and Echeverry, a two-set win over the American also arrived Ben Sheltonto multiply by a result 6-4 7-6(1) Control the final tiebreaker. In the next match, he will face the world number one Daniil Medvedev, Increase the level of discount. In the event of another victory, a rematch with Carlos Alcaraz could be possible in the penultimate chapter, less than two weeks after the final, which the Italian lost in Beijing.