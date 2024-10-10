What time, when to play and where to watch on TV

Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters 1000 . After the weekend victories against Daniel and Echeverry, a two-set win over the American also arrived Ben Shelton to multiply by a result 6-4 7-6(1) Control the final tiebreaker. In the next match, he will face the world number one Daniil Medvedev, Increase the level of discount. In the event of another victory, a rematch with Carlos Alcaraz could be possible in the penultimate chapter, less than two weeks after the final, which the Italian lost in Beijing.

The meeting between sin The second match against Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals of the 2024 Shanghai Masters 1000 will take place on Thursday 10 October as the second match on Central Court, starting no later than 9am Italian time.

Sinner and Medvedev know each other and will be competing for the 14th time. In the past thirteen Yannick won six times and lost seven times.

Sinner’s match against Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals of the 2024 Shanghai Masters 1000 will be broadcast exclusively on sky,con Sky Sports Tennis e Sky Sports One As reference channels for this event. The Italian match will also be available via live broadcast on NOW and Sky Go, which are applications intended for users subscribed to the services and can be downloaded via the Apple and Android stores.

The history between Siner and Medvedev is well known. After six successes in a row for the Russian, Jannik has gone on a run of five straight wins, including the recent ATP Finals and the Australian Open final. At Wimbledon 2024, the Russian won again, while winning the US Open. Total: 7-6 for Medvedev.

First round – 20,841 euros (10 points)

Second round – 30,925 euros (30 points)

Third transformation – 52,975 euros (50 points)

Round of 16 – 90,533 euros (100 points)

Quarter-finals – 165,828 euros (200 points)

Semi-final – 291,320 euros (400 points)

Finalist – 524.376 euros (650 points)

winner – 986.007 euros (1000 points)