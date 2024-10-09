What time to see it on October 9th live from Italy

Comet C/2023 A3, known as the “Comet of the Century”, can be seen in the twilight on the evening of Wednesday, October 9, 2024, when it is expected to reach its peak (apparent brightness) of around -3, so it can be seen even with the naked eye from Italy. Live streaming is available online.

Comet of the Century C/2023 A3 on September 30, 2024 / Source: Masi G., Virtual Telescopy Project

the “Comet of the Century” C/2023 A (Tsuchenshan-Atlas) Almost impressed In all its brightnessAfter traveling in the Oort Cloud and reaching its closest point to the Sun, the “Comet of the Century” C/2023 A will be brighter. Wednesday, October 9, 2024 It can be seen even with the naked eye, Only after sunset: Expected size is approx – 3although the comet will not be uniformly bright over its entire length.

You will be on a waiting list Weaker than the headso it will likely be easier to notice the full extent of the queue in photos and videos, including live broadcasts It is broadcast at 5.30 pm Italian time On the channel YouTube Subordinate Virtual telescope projectwhich will show the comet as seen from several telescopes available in Manciano structure(Grosseto Province).

When is a good time to watch Comet C/2023 A3 live stream from Italy?

Comet C/2023 A3 can be seen On the evening of Wednesday, October 9, 2024starting at sunset, live, online, thanks to the live broadcast starting at 5.30 pm Italian time by the Virtual Telescope Project. Weather permittingHowever, it can also be seen with the naked eye: the advice is to reach A place with an unobstructed view of the western skyline, When looking at full twilight, as the sun sets, the comet should be visible, very low on the horizon, for about fifteen minutes.

After October 9, Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas will remain visible for a few days after sunset, and may be easier to see because it will appear higher in the sky. However, the comet will also be faint, so moonlight may affect observations, especially during the expected supermoon. Next October 17th.

Can it be seen with the naked eye? Brightness forecast

Comet C/2023 A3 can be seen with the naked eye: after reaching its closest point to the sun (perihelion), the comet of the century reaches… Its peak brightness is on October 9with an expected apparent magnitude of around -3. It should therefore appear on October 9 Brighter than the North Starwhich has an apparent magnitude of about 2, and can therefore also be seen with the naked eye, although it is very low and immersed in twilight light.

As we mentioned, to see the comet of the century, We need to look towards the Western horizonIt will be visible from Wednesday, October 9, weather permitting, for approximately 15 minutes after sunset on October 12, and will reach its lowest distance from Earth. As it moves farther away from the Sun, it will be less bright, but it will also be higher in the sky and therefore visible for longer.

The following useful dates for admiring comet C/2023 A3

The comet of the century C/2023 A3 will be visible until the end of the month from the northern hemisphere, but as of October 9, 2024, after reaching its peak brightness, it will gradually become dim. So, the most interesting history It is definitely October 9thAt sunset, when the comet is very low on the horizon, but its low angle relative to the Sun will mean that sunlight scattered by the comet’s dust can temporarily increase its brightness, making it more or less as bright as Jupiter in our night sky. .

The comet would be almost as bright just after sunset Between 10 and 11 October 2024 While from October 12 – when it is closest to the Earth – it will start to fade (its magnitude may not exceed 2, so it will be less bright than the North Star): starting from mid-October, there will be an overlap with its brightness also the Moon. At the end of October 2024, the comet will appear It will be much dullerso it will not be visible to the naked eye.