‘What the hell is this?’, UFO captured on the moon

But what is this mysterious object that NASA captured? Scientists understood this and were surprised.

exploration Luna It has always been one of the most important borders. Fascinating DellAstronomy And space engineering. Since humanity has turned its gaze to the sky, Satellites natural Earth has inspired the imagination and ambition of scientists and dreamers. With every space mission, and every step on the Moon, we come closer to a better understanding of not only aliens LunaBut also our very existence in the universe.

The first lunar missions brought with them unparalleled emotions. From the historic journeys of astronautsApollowho left them Indelible footprints on the lunar soilto the robotic exploration missions that continue to send us important images and data, and the enthusiasm for Luna It has never diminished. Probes and rovers have revealed stunning landscapes, deep craters, and a surface full of geological secrets.

In the last years, technology It has allowed extraordinary progress in lunar exploration. Thanks to developed Starship H Landing vehicleWe can map the surface. Luna With unprecedented precision. The latest missions are not only tasked with exploration, but also with paving the way for future human missions, and perhaps the establishment of permanent lunar bases. Every piece of data collected is a step toward achieving this ambitious goal.

the NASAIn cooperation with several international space agencies, it continues to send probes into space. Luna To collect images and scientific data. One of these sensors, Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO)has devoted more than a decade to the detailed study of the lunar surface. With its powerful cameras LRO High-resolution images of lunar craters, mountains and plains have been captured, helping to create a detailed map of the Earth. Luna.

Mysterious object discovered on the surface of the moon

Recently, the investigation into NASA Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) It has been immortalized. mysterious object He rushes in front of his camera. This extraordinary event happened while LRO The Danuri Lunar Satellite of the Korea Aerospace Research Institute was photographing the images, which were taken during the two spacecraft’s flyby between March 5 and 6, 2024. The close encounter between the two moons. LRO Danori was a moment of extreme tension for the operations team. LRO at goddard space flight center NASA.

Given the relative speed of the two spacecraft, which were moving at 3.2 kilometers per second (11,500 kilometers per hour), every detail of the mission had to be calculated with extreme precision. In particular, the precise moment of “centering” Danuri in the images LRO It requires perfect synchronization. Despite the camera’s very short exposure time, LROThe captured image duration is only 0.338 milliseconds. surprisingThe Danuri satellite appears expanded to up to ten times its actual size, due to the high speed at which it is moving compared to the satellite. LROThis stretching effect is a result of the relative speed and brevity of the exposure, creating a unique and stunning image.

The importance of this discovery

Image of themysterious object It has attracted great interest in the scientific community and among space enthusiasts. Initial analyses indicate that it is the Danuri satellite, but it was magnification and distortion that created it. picture Interesting puzzle. Mission LROwhich began in 2009, continues to provide valuable data, and this latest sighting adds a new chapter to its long history of discovery.

International cooperation in space missions, such as that between NASA And the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, South Korea, demonstrates the importance of collaboration to better explore and understand our world. Every image and every data collected brings us closer to a greater understanding of what is out there. Luna And the challenges that await us in deep space.