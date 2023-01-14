What Really Happened – Libero Quotidiano

What happened to them Leo Messi And Mbappe? We left them in the final of the World Cup in Qatar, the champions of the match between Argentina and France. Indeed, there was a great deal of anticipation to understand what would happen during the two’s reunion in the PSG locker room. Mbappe returned to Paris after the final, immediately returned to the field with the Parisians and then left incognito for a vacation in the United States. On the other hand, Messi has just returned after enjoying the celebrations of his world victory. Well, the meeting places between the two were definitely not good. Mabappè’s brother participated in the welcome “party” he had organized Psg Leo.

But Ethan Mbappe He was very cold in front of the Argentine champion. So in France, journalists waited with great curiosity for the face-to-face confrontation between the two champions. We remember that Messi didn’t say anything in front of Argentina’s infamous celebrations against Mbappe. However, all expectations were disappointed. And the two appeared calm in training and quelled the controversy.

Mbappe used these words to clarify his relationship with Messi immediately after the final match: “I spoke to him shortly after the final and congratulated him because it was the goal of a lifetime. For him and for me but I failed. Celebrations? Not my problem.”