What Nintendo Switch game has the best graphics? Digital Foundry’s answer might surprise you

Mario’s brother’s last adventure was called “ The most technically impressive game And also with a very strong artistic side on Nintendo Switch “able to reach very high peaks in terms of lighting, model quality, physics and shadows, too much for Digital Foundry in some cases” It really feels like a game designed for a more powerful console. “

Digital Foundry Post an interesting video analyzing those i Best Games on Nintendo Switch Why worry? Graphics Department Among the nominees are very popular games, such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Xenoblade Chronicles 3, but taking all things into account, the most impressive title according to tech enthusiasts is Luigi’s Mansion 3 .

Why is Luigi’s Mansion 3 special?

“In terms of ambition and visual achievement, Luigi’s Mansion 3 is exceptional. It offers something very special. “Which seems to be beyond the capabilities of the Switch,” Digital Foundry says in the accompanying editorial for the video below.

“Real-time lighting for a great game.with great spotlights for creating shadows, ambient coverage of the screen space, and excellent approximation of bounce lighting. The results obtained on the Switch are comparable to those obtained on much higher-performance platforms. This extends to character rendering as well, with skin shading techniques that hold a candle to CGI films, while full geometric reflections are rarely seen in the game, let alone on the Switch version.

For Digital Foundry, part of the advantage of this outcome is related to choosing to use a file. fixed frame cameragiving the Next Level Gaming team more room to maneuver.

Long-time partner Next Level Games studio does a fantastic job: the excellent art design also extends to the environmental design, which shows Diversity and attention to detailWhile dealing with the physics, especially the vacuum cleaner mechanism, is equally impressive.”

“We would suggest that the relatively fixed camera angles gave the developer some leeway to improve each individual scene, but even then, the reality is that we’re facing Images and effects rarely seen on Switchlooks great and runs smoothly at a fairly smooth 30fps.”

Luigi faces a ghost in Luigi’s Mansion 3

What do you think, do you agree or do you think it’s another game with the best technical aspect on the Nintendo Switch? For completeness, the other titles Digital Foundry mentioned in the video are Fast RMX, Metroid Prime Remastered, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, The Touryst, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Super Mario RPG, Paper Mario: The Origami King, Metroid Dread, Super Mario. Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.