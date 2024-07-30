What is the new Apple phone notification?

iPhone is very close: What is this notification that appears on Apple phones? How does it work? And how to disable it?

These are the hours when screens and reports of strange notifications appearing on screens are becoming very popular. phone H Board from appleBut what’s the matter? The notice in question looks like a small notification. white or black screen with Two blue arrows That point up. Below, under the stocks, you can read: “iPhone too close. Keeping your iPhone at arm’s length can protect your eyesight.” . How does it work? And why is it only showing up now?

As stated on the website Fast Web.it The job in question has been named. screen distance It was added in the announcement update. iOS 17This feature takes advantage of TrueDepth Camera For iPhone to detect distance Between your eyes and the screen. This camera is built into all iPhones and iPads of the latest generation and is the same sensor used by Face ID. When the distance between your eyes and the screen falls below a certain range, a notification is sent telling you to move the phone “at arm’s length.” .

Apple’s idea is that by keeping your iPhone not too close, you can avoid experiencing this. “eye fatigue”or the Eye fatigueIn fact, screens can tire your eyes in multiple ways. The most common is the constant change in focus that occurs when we move our eyes to or from our cell phone. When we stop looking at the screen, our eyes have to get used to it again. Natural lightThe opposite is true when we start watching one. This is also added to blue light Issued by All screensThe new feature is supposed to help protect us. If you want to deactivate it, no problem: here’s how!

To do this, simply go to your iPhone settings, enter the tab “screen time” From there, look for the option. screen distance. You may not even find it enabled, in fact it should be. not be activeThis feature – as mentioned earlier – is compatible with all the latest generations of iPhones and iPads. What do you think? Will you enable it or keep it disabled?