What is the coldest planet in the entire solar system? Here is the science’s answer

In our solar system there are diverse and heterogeneous planets: there are huge and gaseous planets, hotter than hell and even those in which life was born. But what is – in fact – The coldest planet in our cosmic neighborhood? Let’s find out together.

Recently We have revealed to you which planet – you guess at hand – is closest to Earth (And no, not Mars nor Venus), and we also shared with you the latest study I found The true form of the solar system. But among the many questions and among the many curiosities, perhaps the most banal and obvious have escaped us, and this certainly could not go unnoticed. So we’re here to solve another question, as “tacky” because it’s compelling and interesting: What is the coldest planet in our solar system?

As mentioned earlier, this may seem like a silly question, but the answer may surprise you. We all know that the further away we are from the heat source, the colder we will feel, and also the planets of our solar system should act in the same way: And the farther their orbit is from the sun, the colder and colder they are. While this is a valid assumption, it actually has several exceptions.

We know that there is a peculiarity between Mercury and Venus, which makes Venus the hottest planet despite being in “second place” far from our star. A similar effect also occurs at the other end of the solar system, Which makes Uranus the coldest planet ever. Even cooler than Neptune, despite the latter being farther from the Sun!

According to the most approved estimates, The atmosphere of Uranus can reach values ​​​​up to -224.2 ° CWhile the temperature of Neptune does not drop below -210.6 degrees Celsius. These degrees of difference may seem small to us, but they are actually quite large if we consider that Uranus is 19.2 AU from the Sun while Neptune is about 30.1 AU (1 AU = about 150 million km).

The low rigidity of the climate of Neptune (if we can call it that), is due to the formation of the special atmosphere of the planet: spectroscopic studies of its composition have found that There is a very popular greenhouse gas known to us, methane. Its percentage is very low (about 2%), but it is enough to warm it more than Uranus.

It is fair to point out that these are one-time specific temperatures, from extreme peaks; Average values ​​recorded over long periods can lead to different results.