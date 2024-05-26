What is red nose day?

Kj4ZvQCmBhg

Charity that comes from entertainment and public awareness: This can be summarized as follows Red nose dayan event dedicated to the United States of America, tomorrow, May 21, to raise funds for children and young people who live in difficult circumstances and with limited resources, in the country and in the rest of the world.

An opportunity to contemplate but also to enjoy, culminating in a real special program on TV, Three hours of entertainment Get on with your life nbcWith major American entertainment and film stars preparing to encourage the public to donate.

The event was born in England Originally founded by Jane Towson, a famous screenwriter Richard Curtis With the certainty that a smile helps in righteous causes and that entertainment stars can help increase citizens’ awareness of critical problems and issues that cannot be ignored. The first appearance in the UK dates back to 1988, thanks to Comic Relief UK who had already created a live event for charity in 1985, from a refugee camp in Sudan. Even in England there BBC She hosts the show, which debuts in America this year, thanks to the independent organization Comic Relief, the sister organization of the English organization. Bringing Red Nose Day to the United States was a strong desire of Curtis, and it has finally become a reality: the event is the culmination of a previously started campaign that calls on citizens to donate different ways: Through the TV programme, but also through promotion and activity. Sharing and sharing is also possible via programThanks to iOS and Android. The money raised then goes to support projects charity Chosen by the organization.

Have fun, make money, change lives It is an invitation to the public: Among the stars who dedicated themselves to the event are names such as Taylor Kinney, Peter Dinklage to Owns, Anna Kendrick Who you can also admire his performance in this delicious video recalling a famous moment from the film Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade:

lnjqFhWMBKQ