Milan goalkeeper Mike MinnanHe has not yet recovered from the injury that forced him to miss the World Cup in Qatar.

The Rossoneri, in recent months without the French goalkeeper, have relied on Cyprian Tatărușanuan expert goalkeeper who, however, in some situations did not show the confidence that the Rossoneri were accustomed to with the number 16 between the posts.

Today’s edition of Gazzetta dello SportIndeed, it highlighted how the absence of the French full-back affected the economy of the Italian champions’ defensive phase.

Milan takes back Mignan

How long until mike minnan returns

The calf injury to his left leg was more serious than expected, and in fact, the Rossoneri goalkeeper’s recovery times are still very long.

Al-Wardiya, in today’s edition, emphasized the importance of his return, which could give the spark to this Milan, which in the past few rounds did not look like the one we are used to.

However, read on The Sports GazetteFor the return of the Rossoneri goalkeeper we still need at least 40/50 days.

So it is not good news for the Rossoneri, who are preparing to enter the decisive phase of the season