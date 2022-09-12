What is it and what are the risks and affected cities

The so-called “Australian flu” returns to Italy, and it can be more severe than usual What are the symptoms and how to prevent them.
Posted on:
In September, we know that autumn comes, which always brings a good load of seasonal diseases. Among them is the return of the virus responsible for the “Australian flu”. But this too Thanks to CovidIt shouldn’t be scary.
Australian flu is coming
If there is one thing that Covid has improved us with, it is the ability to quickly identify influenza viruses.
That’s why in front of return now known”Australian influence”, and this so-called wide spread reached in the countries of Oceania, scientists were not unprepared.
A nurse is determined to give a vaccine
The first cases have already been traced, Three in Bologna and one in Genoa. And in the Ligurian capital, technicians at the San Martino Clinic’s Hygiene Laboratory were able to sequence the H3N2 influenza virus for the first time in Italy.
Symptoms of this flu
Australian flu, regardless of the name, does not have significant differences with other viral strains.
As explained to Adnkronos by Fabrizio Pregliasco, Professor of Hygiene at Milan State University, symptoms They are always the same: “The real effect continues to recognize itself.” Three things: sudden onset of fever, at least one general symptom, at least one respiratory symptom.
This means that what worries is not the arrival of this effect per se, but the fact that it will go away hand by hand To other current and unresolved problems, one above all Covid.
Flu season is more difficult than usual
Epidemics usually occur when temperature changes begin, and settle when the cold settles, at the beginning of November.
This means that the current cases are only indications that, thanks to the new capabilities of the analytical laboratories, we are able to do so understand in advance compared to the past.
This effect will certainly overlap with the fallout from Covid, what scientists calltwyndemm(a twin epidemic).
As always, the recommendation is to prevent symptoms flu vaccinesfor both the younger population and the elderly.
“Internet trailblazer. Travelaholic. Passionate social media evangelist. Tv advocate.”
More Stories
NASA, ready to impact with the asteroid to deflect the path. Save the planet program in progress
What is the strength of your intuition? This simple psychological test reveals to you
Colevero, the European Space Capital. Today the first space rugby tournament and in the evening the first version of the “Space Voice Festival” with Emmanuel Colandrea, Maine and “Diana Lou”