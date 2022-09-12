What is it and what are the risks and affected cities

Journalist, screenwriter, graduate of Communication Sciences. I write because I loved Olivet’s voice from my grandfather, and because I still ask myself, because of my poor education, about the causes of things today.

In September, we know that autumn comes, which always brings a good load of seasonal diseases. Among them is the return of the virus responsible for the “Australian flu”. But this too Thanks to CovidIt shouldn’t be scary.

Australian flu is coming

If there is one thing that Covid has improved us with, it is the ability to quickly identify influenza viruses.

That’s why in front of return now known”Australian influence”, and this so-called wide spread reached in the countries of Oceania, scientists were not unprepared.

The first cases have already been traced, Three in Bologna and one in Genoa. And in the Ligurian capital, technicians at the San Martino Clinic’s Hygiene Laboratory were able to sequence the H3N2 influenza virus for the first time in Italy.

Symptoms of this flu

Australian flu, regardless of the name, does not have significant differences with other viral strains.

As explained to Adnkronos by Fabrizio Pregliasco, Professor of Hygiene at Milan State University, symptoms They are always the same: “The real effect continues to recognize itself.” Three things: sudden onset of fever, at least one general symptom, at least one respiratory symptom.

This means that what worries is not the arrival of this effect per se, but the fact that it will go away hand by hand To other current and unresolved problems, one above all Covid.

Flu season is more difficult than usual

Epidemics usually occur when temperature changes begin, and settle when the cold settles, at the beginning of November.

This means that the current cases are only indications that, thanks to the new capabilities of the analytical laboratories, we are able to do so understand in advance compared to the past.

This effect will certainly overlap with the fallout from Covid, what scientists calltwyndemm(a twin epidemic).

As always, the recommendation is to prevent symptoms flu vaccinesfor both the younger population and the elderly.



