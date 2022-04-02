April 2, 2022

"What if I have intestinal problems?" Frost in the studio

Lorelei Reese April 2, 2022

Last episode gossip. in the final The masked singer 2022, In which Volpi (Paolo Contessini) won, they had jokes powered Gossip between Arisa and Vito Coppola. Thanks to him being on the jury singer Arisa, along with Francesco Facchinetti, Caterina Balivo and Flavio Insinna, gossip experts have tried to discover the details of the love story between the two, who were born after their 2021 Dancing With the Stars win.

After file deflection Connection In progress now Arisa and Vito They are increasingly appearing in public and for Streets. Milli Carlucci Try to give his fans a moment Thrilling He asks Arisa several times to dance True with Vito Coppola, but the singer’s answer was so displaced Everyone. “What if I run into problems? intestinal? Arisa replied.

In front of the answer there was a moment of coldness in the audience, but after the insistence of the jurors and Mielle, Arisa and offered On stage in a dance with Vito Coppola. Performance video posted on profile Instagram Rayono’s official broadcast unleashed agitation fan of.

