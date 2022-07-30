What do you do on Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 July

The last weekend of July is upon us and Rome is full of unmissable events. Scorching temperatures compete with the rhythm of the capital’s music, performances and gastronomic events and there is no need to get bored.

What to do on Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 July in Rome

Some cultural reviews are coming to an end, others are just getting started. Concerts are great protagonists throughout the Roman summer, and they also travel to the villages and the sea. Parco degli Acquedotti shines with events under the stars and there is no shortage of appointments for “foodies”. What do you do on the weekend of July 30 and 31 in Rome and its surroundings? RomaToday suggests – like every weekend:

star cups

A night of wine, with observations of the stars from sunset to dawn: on July 29 and 30, in Marino, the astronomical calendar for 2022 arrives, most awaited by wine lovers, which will touch the squares and the most beautiful until August 15. In Italy. The protagonist is wine, the Castelli Romani country franchise, which joins the stars in the evocative landscape of the historic center, with cultural initiatives in a festive atmosphere between street food and music. [TUTTE LE INFORMAZIONI]

# Lepiùbellefrasidiosho in Casa del Jazz

Sunday, July 31, “#LEPIÚBELLEFRASIDIOSHO” will be champions at I Concerts in the Park at the Casa del Jazz. Federico Palmaroli, aka Ocho, on stage and, for the first time live with the musical accompaniment of the Furano saxophone quartet, will present the tumultuous events of recent years one after another, pairing his famous cartoons with verbal commentary and music, in a healing. 2.0 satire, at 5G speed, engulfs the audience with a resounding, liberating laughter. [TUTTE LE INFORMAZIONI]

Steve Hackett, guitarist for Genesis Rome

The world tour of Steve Hackett, legendary Genesis guitarist, stops in Italy: “Seconds out + more!” , an amazing show Hackett is happy to bring to Rome, too. The guitarist will be at the Cavea of ​​the Auditorium Parco della Musica, on Saturday 30 July, at 9 PM. The show includes songs from all six of Hackett’s studio albums during the Genesis era and represents his most recent work with the band, he left immediately. Later on to pursue his solo career. [TUTTE LE INFORMAZIONI]

Rukme in ROCK in Rome 2022

After the Sanremo experience and new awards still being added – Insuperabile is Gold certified, La coda del diavolo (feat. Elodie) is Platinum certified; The album “Taxi Driver”, the best-selling and most-listened of 2021, is already four times platinum – Rkomi arrives in Rome, at the Capannelle Hippodrome, on the Rock in Rome 2022. The young and promising artist will stop the capital on July 30, where he presented the “Insuperabile Tour” For the audience, the best way to celebrate and celebrate a year of extraordinary results with fans. [TUTTE LE INFORMAZIONI]

The latest dates for the cinema

After nearly two months of free cinema under the sky of Rome, the curtain of Il Cinema in the square closes. The last two dates at the San Cosimato Stadium in Trastevere will be on Saturday, with little soldiers by Joe Dante and on Sundays with Francesca Archiboggi, Michaela Ramazotti, Esmeralda Calabria and Francesco Piccolo who will present the film “to live”.

Spagitungola, the clam and local fish festival

Everything is ready at Fiumicino for the thirteenth edition of “Spaghettongola”, the festival that celebrates the “must” of Lazio cuisine, spaghetti with lupine oysters. From July 29th to August 7th every evening from 7pm (Sundays also for lunch) Lots of food and lots of fun with music performances. As usual, the organization was entrusted to the “Il Faro all’Orizzonte” association of sponsor Stefano Conforzi. Many specialties: In addition to the famous spaghetti with lupine clams, you can enjoy fried squid, shrimp and bruschetta with mussels and oysters, octopus and potato salad. [TUTTE LE INFORMAZIONI]

Antrodoco goes back to the Middle Ages

Castaldato di Antrodoco returns July 29-31. All the ladies and knights around. Standard holders and clowns. servants, clowns and commoners. Dresses and hairstyles of the past. In an atmosphere suspended in time, medieval Il Castaldato di Antrodoco accompanies you on a unique journey to discover the past in the medieval village of Rieti, on the border with Lazio and Abruzzo, that will return as if by magic. Being the Castaldato who was in 1228 and 1371. Between the games, ambiance, music and aroma of 794 years old medieval, you can experience an unforgettable weekend. [TUTTE LE INFORMAZIONI]

Tivoli Festival

Four days of music and events at Tivoli. The city on the outskirts of Rome, from July 29 to August 1, in fact, became a theater of art and culture. ‘TivoliFest’ is coming: On July 30th, Piazza Garibaldi is entirely owned by Officina Zoè, the great fathers of Salento music, who will have people dance to the beat of their pizza. The group’s strength lies in the constant search for ecstasy and periodicity, rooted in the mysterious rhythm of tambourines and imbued with simplicity in music and vocals. The next day, July 31, he will take the role of the Funk of the March, the heroine of a traveling concert in the center of Tivoli, from Piazza Garibaldi to Piazza Rivarola. The event ends on August 1st with a concert by Max Gazzè. [TUTTE LE INFORMAZIONI]